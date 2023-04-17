The seats remain front and center.
In the absence of a deal between operators of The Castro Theatre and those advocating for its preservation, San Francisco leaders inched closer to approving a historic landmark designation Monday that aims to ensure its movie-palace seats remain in place.
In a committee meeting, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents The Castro District and surrounding neighborhoods, lamented that negotiations between Another Planet Entertainment and The Castro Theatre Conservancy have stalled in recent weeks.
He and others had hoped a compromise would make the debate over the theater's landmark designation, to some extent, a moot point.
“Both sides, in my view, have done things and taken positions that ensured there would not be (a deal),” Mandelman said.
The Board of Supervisors' land use committee signed off on an updated landmark designation that would mark the theater’s seating as an important element of its historic character. But because it substantively amended the designation, it must return to the committee next week before heading to the full Board of Supervisors for a final vote.
Another Planet Entertainment, a Berkeley-based concert promoter, added The Castro Theatre to its growing portfolio of Bay Area performance venues early last year, taking over the theater’s operations from longtime owners the Nasser Family.
More than a year later, Another Planet’s ambitious renovation and restoration plans remain in flux.
Ultimately, the fate of the Castro Theatre could hinge on whether the Board of Supervisors believes it a matter of historical importance that the theater’s seating should remain fixed to the floor. The decision is of major consequence to Another Planet, which hopes to be able to remove seating, thus increasing capacity, when it holds live music events at The Castro.
On its surface, the prolonged debate is about the historic theater’s seats. But it’s about so much more – including the theater’s cultural importance to the LGBTQ community and the economics of operating a performing arts venue in 2023.
Though the century-old theater has been protected as a landmark for more than 50 years, the historic landmark designation did not extend to its interior.
That changed last year when Mandelman and his colleagues tasked the Historic Preservation Commission with updating the landmark designation to include the theater’s interior.
The Historic Preservation Commission voted in February to recommend an update to the designation that defined “the presence of seating” as a key element of the theater. But that wasn’t clear enough to those pushing for The Castro’s preservation as a movie house.
They demanded the language be amended to specify that the theater maintain its “fixed theatrical seating configured in movie-palace style,” and the Supervisors’ land use committee heeded their request on Monday.
It’s a distinction with an important difference.
Another Planet’s plans — which the company pitched as a compromise and significant adjustment from its initial proposal — are to install a retractable raked floor. For music concerts, the seats would be removed and the floor would recede into itself, allowing for standing room on a tiered floor.
For movies, the seats would remain installed.
Mandelman said it’s unclear, even with the more specific language, what impact the designation would have on Another Planet’s ability to move forward with its plans. But Another Planet and its supporters opposed the amendment anyway.
The vocal opponents to Another Planet’s plans fear that despite its commitments to the contrary, the theater would focus on intermittent and expensive concerts, alienating the LGBTQ and film-loving community that has kept it afloat for decades.
“The most activation we have seen from these new tenants is when their potential to enrich themselves has been threatened,” said Stephen Torres of the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District.
Another Planet and its supporters counter that it’s unprofitable to operate a massive movie house in the modern era and that Another Planet’s success would serve as a boon to The Castro District. As one Another Planet supporter put it during public testimony on Monday, preservationists’ demands could amount to “save the seats, lose the theater.”
The company is losing the patience of city leaders.
Aaron Peskin, president of the Board of Supervisors, said Monday that Another Planet never carried out the capital improvements it promised when it began operating the city-owned Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in 2010. He expressed hope for a private, legally enforceable agreement between Another Planet and Castro preservationists that would outline the terms of its operation.