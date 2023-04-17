CastroTheatre-24May2022-060.JPG

Preservationists have proposed an amendment to the iconic Castro Theatre’s landmark designation that would protect its “fixed theatrical seating configured in movie-palace style.”

The seats remain front and center.

In the absence of a deal between operators of The Castro Theatre and those advocating for its preservation, San Francisco leaders inched closer to approving a historic landmark designation Monday that aims to ensure its movie-palace seats remain in place.

