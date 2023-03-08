Matt Dorsey

Supervisor Matt Dorsey has proposed amending San Francisco's sanctuary city laws to allow local officials to facilitate deportation of people accused or convicted of dealing fentanyl. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

An unrelenting opioid overdose crisis and pressure from the federal government won’t sway San Francisco’s commitment to preserving itself as a sanctuary city.

The Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution on Tuesday doubling down on their sanctuary city commitment, promising to refuse collaboration with immigration officials except in extreme circumstances.

You might like

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

You May Also Like