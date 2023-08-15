Open-air drug dealing, homelessness and crime have reportedly forced a federal agency to recommend that hundreds of its employees in San Francisco work from home.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl R. Campbell sent a memo earlier this month saying that conditions outside San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi Federal Building at 7th and Mission streets are such that the agency recommends that “employees maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future,” according to The San Francisco Chronicle.
It’s the latest move in a city grappling with an unprecedented narcotics crisis. San Francisco police have seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics this year, including more than 175 pounds of fentanyl in the Tenderloin.
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the drug haul surpassed the total amount of drugs seized all last year. Tenderloin police officers have also arrested 533 people for selling narcotics so far this year, not far from the 566 total arrests in all of 2022.
The Tenderloin police station covers one of the smallest but most crime-ridden San Francisco Police Department jurisdictions. Last year, police responded to more assaults than anywhere else in The City. Assaults were up nearly 14% from the previous year. Robberies were also up about 14% in the Tenderloin last year when compared to 2021.
The federal building houses the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as Pelosi’s office. It was unclear Tuesday if those agencies have directed employees to work from home due to the conditions outside the building.
What is known is that Speaker Emeritus Pelosi in June said that San Francisco is now part of “Operation Overdrive,” a Department of Justice initiative targeting drug-related violence and overdoses led by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Ex // Top Stories
Newly unsealed opinion reveals existence of warrant seeking documents from former president's account
The city passed a law allowing noncitizens to vote more than five years ago, but few cast a ballot
State regulators' key vote clears way for autonomous vehicle companies to expand operations
That means the DEA will prioritize identifying, conducting surveillance, issuing search warrants and arresting drug traffickers in The City.
San Francisco Police Department Spokesperson Evan Sernoffsky said officers are working with local, state and federal partners to address the drug crisis in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.
The drug crisis in San Francisco is so rampant that in May, Gov. Gavin Newsom dispatched officers with the California Highway Patrol and members of the California National Guard to The City to crack down on drug dealing, make arrests and seize drugs.
Newsom said in June he would double the deployment of officers, not long after he said the first weeks of the program seized more than 9 pounds of fentanyl in the Tenderloin.
“I’m proud of the CHP and CalGuard’s lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin’s poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable,’’ Newsom said in a statement.
“These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: we must do more to clean up San Francisco’s streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods.”