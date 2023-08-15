San Francisco Federal Building

A woman walks across the street from the San Francisco Federal Building in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Open-air drug dealing, homelessness and crime have reportedly forced a federal agency to recommend that hundreds of its employees in San Francisco work from home.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl R. Campbell sent a memo earlier this month saying that conditions outside San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi Federal Building at 7th and Mission streets are such that the agency recommends that “employees maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future,” according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

