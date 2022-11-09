ELECTION NIGHT BLOG.png

Follow our live blog for updates in all the key races across The City. 

 The Examiner

Will San Francisco elect Brooke Jenkins as district attorney? Who will win two hotly contested supervisor races? How about the alphabet soup of city propositions? Follow The Examiner's election blog to get tonight's results.

12:12 a.m.: So concludes our Election Day blog. Scroll down to catch up on what you missed in The City, around the state and across the country. 

Gallery: Election Day 2022 in San Francisco

Politicians were out in force on Election Day 2022 in San Francisco

1 of 44

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like