Will San Francisco elect Brooke Jenkins as district attorney? Who will win two hotly contested supervisor races? How about the alphabet soup of city propositions? Follow The Examiner's election blog to get tonight's results.
12:12 a.m.: So concludes our Election Day blog. Scroll down to catch up on what you missed in The City, around the state and across the country.
San Francisco is scheduled to release its next update on the election's results on Thursday at 4 p.m.
12:01 a.m.: San Francisco elections officials have released their last update until Thursday and, as it stands right now, both competing affordable housing measures would fail.
Of the 158,200 ballots counted as of 11:58 p.m. on Election Day, 50.4% of the ballots that weighed in on Proposition D — the proposal backed by Mayor London Breed and her allies — voted no. Meanwhile, 55.4% of the ballots weighing on Prop. E also voted no.
Supporters of Prop. D spent more than $2.6 million on the measure, far more than any other candidacy or citywide proposition in this year's election.
Those two incumbents, Raj Chahal and Karen Hardy, appeared headed for reelection with 49% of the ballots counted. Meanwhile, 50.2% of the ballots tallied as of 10:41 p.m. voted for Gillmor, a frequent critic of the team.
Gillmor and the 49ers' allies on the council have clashed, particularly over issues surrounding Levi's Stadium. If these results hold, those battles could continue for the next four years.
11:08 p.m.: What's up with The City's supervisor races and ballot measures?
The Examiner's Adam Shanks and Sydney Johnson, respectively, have you covered with rundowns of everything you need to know.
Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections
10:47 p.m.: While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cruises to reelection, one of the two men running to succeed San Francisco's other congresswoman has conceded.
David Canepa congratulated California Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, Jackie Speier's former district director, for winning the race to succeed Speier.
Running for Congress has been the most exciting year of my life and I’m so proud of my team. We fought hard and we never gave up. Congratulations to Kevin Mullin, we wish him the very best of luck and look forward to working with him on the most pressing issues our nation faces.
The district includes San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Of the 85,756 ballots counted in both, 56.9% voted for Mullin. Speier endorsed Mullin last December, shortly after announcing she would retire from Congress in 2023.
10:30 p.m.: Of the 14 ballot measures San Franciscans weighed in on Tuesday, one has the biggest effect on the next citywide election.
Almost 70% of the 135,754 ballots counted as of 9:45 p.m. that weighed in on San Francisco's Proposition H, 69.6% voted to move citywide elections to even-numbered years.
The measure, which Mayor London Breed blasted as a Democratic socialist power grab this summer, needs a simple majority to pass. As results stand right now, Breed would run for reelection in 2024 as opposed to 2023.
10:22 p.m.: California appears on track to reject Proposition 30, a statewide ballot measure that would impose a 1.75% income tax increase on residents earning $2 million or more in order to, among other climate initiatives, invest in programs to mitigate wildfire risk.
Of the nearly 4.4 million ballots counted as of this writing, 57.2% voted against the measure.
10:03 p.m.: With 143,682 ballots counted as of 9:45 p.m., a majority of the tallied votes opted against both affordable housing propositions.
Just over 50% of the tallied ballots cast votes against Prop. D, backed by Mayor London Breed and her allies, while 55.7% voted against the Board of Supervisors-backed Prop. E.
9:36 p.m.: Aubrey Huff, the 2010 World Series champion whom the San Francisco Giants disinvited from a celebration of the team's first championship in The City, earned just 17.5% of the initially counted ballots in his Southern California school board race.
Huff, who was suspended from Twitter last year for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, ran for a board seat in the Solana Beach school district. His incumbent opponent, Debra Schade, picked up 82.5% of the votes that were first tallied.
The Giants disinvited Huff from a celebration of the 2010 team, initially set for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, not long after he said the Giants hiring Alyssa Nakken — the first women to serve as a full-time assistant coach in MLB history — had "#metoo & #BelieveAllWomen written all over it" and that he "couldn't imagine" a former "female softball player" coaching him.
9:14 p.m. Propositions D and E — the dueling housing affordability measures on San Franciscans' ballots — garnered 50.3% and 44% of the initially counted ballots, respectively.
8:56 p.m.: Here's where the supervisory races stand after the first batch of counted ballots:
The Examiner is calling reelection for Shamann Walton (District 10) and Rafael Mandelman (District 8). Walton garnered 70.1% of the 7,236 initially counted ballots, and Mandelman picked up 77.7% of the 15,857 first tallied votes in his district.
In District 4, 51.5% of the 11,629 initially counted ballots voted for Joel Engardio, and 48.5% voted for the incumbent Gordon Mar.
Fifty-six percent of the 7,304 initially counted ballots in District 6 voted for Matt Dorsey, while 38.8% did for Honey Mahogany.
8:45 p.m.: San Francisco has now counted a little more than 132,000 mail ballots. Among the citywide races, so far:
Mayor London Breed's school board appointees Lisa Weissman-Ward (23.2%), Lainie Motamedi (20.4%) and Ann Hsu (18.9%) are the top three candidates. Alida Fisher (16.2%) is fourth.
Appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has 49.2% of the 119,022 first-choice votes, while John Hamasaki has 33.6%. The City hasn't yet counted ranked choice votes.
Nearly 60% of the counted ballots weighing in on Proposition J cast votes in favor of closing JFK Drive to cars, voting yes. Almost 61% of the counted ballots weighing in on Prop. I opted against opening it to cars.
8:26 p.m.: With 8.7% of California's precincts partially reporting results, here's where the statewide ballot measures stand:
Prop. 1: 70.6% yes, 29.4% no
Prop. 26: 28.7% yes, 71.3% no
Prop. 27: 15.6% yes, 84.4% no
Prop. 28: 64.4% yes, 35.6% no
Prop. 29: 30.3% yes, 69.7% no
Prop. 30: 42.9% yes, 57.1% no
Prop. 31: 66.5% yes, 33.5% no
8:13 p.m.: An Arizona Republican congressman tonight joked about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the couple's San Francisco.
Andy Biggs, running for his third term in Congress, said at an election watch party that Pelosi "is losing the gavel but she is finding the hammer," according to CNN's Kyung Lah.
Congressman Andy Biggs at the AZ GOP watch party tonight just said this: “Nancy is losing the gavel but she is finding the hammer… too soon?” pic.twitter.com/DmUxtf7O8S
San Francisco police alleged that David DePape, 42, struck Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer on Oct. 28. DePape faces federal and state charges stemming from the attack, which has been the subject of misinformation and disinformation from the right wing in the two weeks since it happened.
8:01 p.m.: Well, that didn't take long.
The Associated Press has seen enough to call a pair of statewide races in California: Gavin Newsom is expected to remain governor, and Alex Padilla is expected to continue serving in the U.S. Senate.
8 p.m.: It's closing time in San Francisco, and throughout California! Initial counts will follow shortly.
7:55 p.m.: The polls close in five minutes, but the San Francisco Department of Elections won't post its initial count of ballots for another 50.
Officials are expected to post counted ballots at 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. tonight.
7:14 p.m.: History is often made during elections, and that extended to the weather in downtown San Francisco.
According to the National Weather Service Bay Area, today matched the coldest high temperature on Nov. 8 in downtown San Francisco.
Congratulations Downtown San Francisco. Today's high temperature of 54° was tied with the record set in 1920 for lowest maximum temperature for a November 8th.#CAwx
For those keeping score at home, Nov. 8, 1920 was six days after that year's election day.
7:03 p.m.: Polls in San Francisco will close in less than one hour.
Earlier today, many candidates for citywide and district offices attended former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown's free luncheon at John's Grill. The Examiner's Craig Lee photographed the event, which you can view below.
1 of 44
Election 2022
Willie Brown at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Left-right: District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, Willie Brown, his daughter Sydney Brown, and SFPD PIO Officer Kathryn Winters at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Left-right: Supervisor Myrna Melgar, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, and Ike Kwon, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Government Affairs at the California Academy of Sciences at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Politicians were out in force on Election Day 2022 in San Francisco
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
6:54 p.m.: California isn't the only state voting on enshrining abortion rights in its constitution this cycle, as Michigan and Vermont also did the same.
In at least one of those states, the measure is projected to pass. VTDigger projected that Vermont voters are set to pass a constitutional amendment similar to California's Proposition 1. With more than 142,000 votes counted, 72% of those voted yes for Proposal 5.
5:42 p.m.: With a little more than two hours until the polls close, there is no wait at just about every polling place in The City.
So, if you've not cast your ballot, chances are you can walk right into your polling place and do just that. The San Francisco Department of Elections' map of wait times is consistently being updated, and you can find your polling place here.
5:10 p.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco's congresswoman, said there was a common "thread" between David DePape, the man who allegedly attacked her husband in the couple's San Francisco home late last month, and the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
When PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff asked Pelosi why voters didn't identify the attack as the top of their concerns heading into the election, the 82-year-old said the House committee's investigation "has had an impact on taking people to a place where they see the truth."
"But if you see the assault that was made on the Capitol, on the constitution of the United States — which we all take an oath to defend but, clearly, our colleagues have abandoned on the other side of the aisle — and you see the rhetoric that was going on that day, and you see what that man said coming into my home, you see a thread," Pelosi said on Tuesday. "And that's just not something that's OK in our democracy."
DePape allegedly asked where the House Speaker was when he broke into the Pelosis' home. Some Jan. 6 rioters shouted, "Where are you, Nancy? We're looking for you!"
Pelosi said the committee's work has led to "people saying that democracy is at stake in the election more and more."
4:10 p.m.: The San Francisco Zoo is rewarding you — yes, you — for voting.
If you voted in today's election, or are an active member of the armed forces or a veteran, you get free admission to the zoo.
Tomorrow, November 9th, is our next SF Resident Free Day! In honor of #ElectionDay today and #VeteransDay on Friday, we would like to extend free admission to all those who voted and all veterans and active duty military. We hope to see you all at #SFZoo! pic.twitter.com/5bpQNdvdgD