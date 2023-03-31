Supervisor Matt Dorsey went from shouting over the protestors to shouting directly at them.
Speaking about the fentanyl crisis at a Tenderloin press conference on March 7 as megaphone-wielding activists condemned him, Dorsey was resolutely unapologetic.
“I am fighting for the lives of drug addicts and not the livelihoods of drug dealers,” Dorsey said.
Since then, Dorsey has only doubled down on his controversial effort to weaken San Francisco’s sanctuary city law, which generally prohibits local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration authorities.
Dorsey continues to plow ahead with a proposal to waive sanctuary city protections for accused or convicted fentanyl dealers, even though it has no apparent support among city leaders and sparked immediate backlash .
In the face of stringent opposition, his commitment to the cause is puzzling to City Hall insiders of all ideological stripes.
“It’s not going after the root cause (of the opioid epidemic) and to my mind would just split San Francisco in half,” said Aaron Peskin, president of the Board of Supervisors. “Which is precisely why the mayor and his 10 colleagues on the board — and even the most conservative political forces in San Francisco — aren’t touching this with a 10 foot pole, because it is going to cause more psychological and political damage than it’s going to do good.”
But Dorsey is willing to take the issue directly to the voters and place it on the ballot if necessary. He’s making a bet that despite the loud and resounding ‘no’ he’s heard in City Hall, there is a quiet minority of San Franciscans who back his idea.
“I think this is reasonable, and I think I would be able to raise the funds and make the case to voters,” Dorsey told The Examiner.
The campaign continues, as he released a seven-minute video on YouTube on Monday to further make his case. In essence, his proposal is predicated on the belief that dealing fentanyl is an inherently violent act, given that drug overdose deaths (an estimated 647) dramatically exceeded homicides (56) in San Francisco last year.
And it’s built on his experience as an addict in recovery, an attribute he wears with pride.
“I want every San Franciscan to have the same chance at recovery that I had — that’s why this is a priority for me,” Dorsey said in the video.
The City’s first sanctuary law was adopted in 1989. Its approach to immigration enforcement has evolved since then but, generally, The City prohibits local authorities from notifying the federal immigration officials when a person who has been convicted or accused of a crime is released from local custody.
There are several exceptions to this policy, such as when the person has been accused or convicted of a serious or violent crime like assault with a deadly weapon or rape. To that list of exceptions, Dorsey would add one for adults who have been convicted or accused of a felony for the sale, possession for sale, or transport for sale, of fentanyl.
Dorsey said he is willing to negotiate on the proposal, and adjust it so that applies to something only like a third offense.
To Dorsey, it’s a minor change that would have a measurable — even if small — impact on San Francisco’s rampant drug change. There is no single panacea to the drug crisis, he argues, and The City needs to be willing to make small gains, even if it means directly confronting a “third rail” in San Francisco politics. He says he’s able to do that, in part, because he has no aspirations for higher political office.
“Right now I think the sacred cows are killing us. We are talking about the biggest loss of life since the AIDS crisis,” Dorsey said. “It is a public health calamity that is unprecedented other than that.”
But those who oppose Dorsey’s proposal counter that it won’t even just amount to a little progress — it will actively backfire, because sanctuary policies make cities safer.
“Our city would become less safe because immigrants in the city — and there are a lot of people who are foreign-born in San Francisco — would be afraid of going to the police in cases where there are are crimes, and there would always be a question as to whether the police would be cooperating with ICE,” said Francisco Ugarte who manages the Immigration Defense Unit at the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, which is part of the pro-immigrant FREE SF Coalition.
Although the current sanctuary city ordinance offers certain exceptions, Ugarte notes they’re rarely used. The law gives local authorities the option of notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement when a person accused or convicted of exempted crimes is released from custody, but it does not require that notification.
Ugarte said local law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE remains “functionally nil.” And he argues that Dorsey’s proposal might lead to more deportations, but it won’t stop drug dealing.
“There’s no reason to believe that street-level drug dealers are not replaceable very easily,” Ugarte said.
Thus far, Dorsey’s proposal has no cosponsors, even among fellow moderates and the mayor who appointed him to the seat last year.
Mayor London Breed has ordered another Tenderloin crackdown this year and promised to increase enforcement efforts against fentanyl dealers, but has yet to back or reject Dorsey’s policy.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani, a former prosecutor, has forcefully backed increases to police department funding and is generally considered a political moderate. But she hasn’t signed on to Dorsey’s proposal.
Supervisor Joel Engardio, like Dorsey, won election last year. He campaigned for the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin and rode the wave of voter discontent and concern about public safety into office. He has defended the sanctuary city policy.
“Being a safe city and a sanctuary city are not mutually exclusive. Both are possible,” Engardio wrote in a recent blog post. “We have to be careful not to conflate two different issues. Our sanctuary city policy does not stop us from prosecuting drug dealers.”
Even prominent, right-of-progressive political groups are standing back.
GrowSF, which backed Dorsey in last year’s election, told The Examiner it hasn’t taken a stance until it sees “data” that informs the policy’s potential impact. And TogetherSF, another prominent political organization, did not respond to a request for comment.
Peskin is undoubtedly more progressive than Dorsey, but endorsed him in his run for supervisor last year and has known him for more than 20 years. He said he believes Dorsey’s proposal comes from the right place, but that it’s misguided.
“He means well, and I think the desire to take this as a public health crisis is completely welcome,” Peskin said. “Having said that, I don’t know if the value of saving peoples’ lives against the value that our long held sanctuary city policies stand for — which also are about saving lives and making communities safer — should be pitted against each either.”
Even District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who has made toughening The City’s approach to fentanyl dealing a cornerstone of her political brand, has balked.
Earlier this year, federal officials refused to bring two men wanted for violent crimes in San Francisco to The City to face prosecution — unless The City agreed to voluntarily notify ICE officials if and agree to waive its sanctuary city ordinance.
The Board of Supervisors rejected the idea, calling it unnecessary and accusing the federal government of trying to undermine The City’s sanctuary city law. For good measure, it passed a resolution recommitting to upholding the city’s sanctuary city law. The day after supervisors adopted the resolution, Jenkins reversed her stance and sided with supervisors.
That leaves Dorsey without an obvious ally in this battle, but he’s holding out hope he can find one in the average San Francisco voter.
“Some of the activists who get very upset (about the proposal)...I don’t think they have their finger on the pulse of what is going on in San Francisco politics right now,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey's opponents fear that such a campaign could rip the city apart. But Dorsey said his proposal amounts to much-needed “tough love” in a city that is not addressing the problem of fentanyl head on.
“No one who knows me — and most of the people who voted for me — are going to think that this is something I’m doing to score political points,” Dorsey said. “I asked for this job for a reason — it is personal to me. this is never going to be an issue-of-the-month to me.”