Doomsday clock

The Doomsday Clock was moved to 90 seconds from midnight from 100 seconds to midnight, where it had remained since 2020. 

 

 Jamie Christiani/Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Doomsday, which will assumedly be as bad as it sounds, is now closer than ever, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced Tuesday. 

The Doomsday Clock, the body’s chosen metaphor for the imminent apocalypse, was moved to 90 seconds from midnight (world-ending disaster) from 100 seconds to midnight, where it had fidgetingly remained since 2020. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

