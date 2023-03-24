Hordes of teenagers flooding Stonestown Galleria, some fist fighting while others film the fray.
A shooting above a BART Station in the Mission.
An assault on an Asian elder in the Richmond.
Over and over, the cycle repeats.
A high-profile crime draws calls from city officials for increased police presence. Then, city leaders asking for more cops receive inevitable backlash and accusations of hypocrisy — how can you propose redirecting funds from the Police Department, or endlessly scrutinize police overtime spending, and then ask for officers in your backyard?
San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen was targeted with this criticism in recent weeks. Her critics on Twitter point out that she loudly called for The City to cut police spending amid the widespread protests protests of 2020, but demanded more cops in the Mission district — which she represents — this month, as Mayor London Breed pressured supervisors to approve an emergency $25 million request that will fund police overtime across The City.
Ronen said she has remained consistent.
“I still maintain that I want to transfer funds from the police department to other, better-situated programs that deal with social problems,” Ronen said, citing her work in creating The City’s Street Crisis Response Teams that divert some 911 calls from police to mental health professionals.
But for a response to violent assaults in the Mission, Ronen said there is no viable alternative to police at the moment, even though she wishes there was.
Aaron Peskin, president of the Board of Supervisors, noted that The Cty’s police union signed a letter of intent outlining more than a dozen types of calls for service that they’d prefer not to handle.
“We all grew up with the notion that if there was a cat in the tree, you call the Fire Department, and when the dude next door was playing his music too loud you call the cops,” Peskin said. “Over time, there has been a recognition that it ain’t that simple.”
Supervisor Joel Engardio, elected last year after advocating for the recall of progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, understands the criticism and believes the Board of Supervisors is its own worst enemy. San Francisco has struggled to recruit new officers that could ameliorate the officer shortage, he believes, due to the rhetoric from city leaders.
“We’re never going to hire more police officers if San Francisco is a place where no one wants to be a police officer,” Engardio said. “That’s the central problem.”
Supervisors have signed off on significant increases in police spending, both in last year’s budget and in a mid-year supplemental, Peskin noted.
“The San Francisco Board of Supervisors did not do what many other cities did,” Peskin said. “There wasn’t a massive defunding of police, which is not to say there wasn’t a community that was actively urging us to do that.”
But to Engardio, it’s not just a question of funding, but of “demonizing police, equating the horrors that did happen in other cities and throughout the nation to San Francisco.”
“Our Police Department has done a lot of bad things in our recent past, but you can’t equate even the department of 2015 to the department of today,” Engardio said.
Supervisors are obviously trying to strike a balance, demonstrating to their constituents that they care about the public safety issues in their neighborhoods, while keeping city spending in check, and holding the police accountable to promises made in the summer of 2020.
The response to youth brawls and vote on police overtime demonstrated that dynamic last week.
What happened at Stonestown
At Stonestown Galleria, mall representatives and city officials have offered commitments to increase police presence following violent brawls among young people there in recent days.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents the district that includes Stonestown, tweeted on March 19 that officers from the department’s Taraval Station in the Sunset district would increase their patrols in the area beginning on Monday.
Police were deployed to Stonestown three times between March 15 and March 17 for assaults by and against young people, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On March 17, a fight left a young person who was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ex // Top Stories
Changes go into effect in less than two weeks
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman called Tuesday for The City to fund at least 2,000 new homeless shelter beds in its next budget
Founder Jack Dorsey's Block shares fell nearly 15% Thursday
These were not minor scuffles, as at least two of the incidents involved 50 or more participants.
The Police Department also declined to delve into specifics about its plans, but resources deployed to Stonestown will inherently be drawn from other neighborhoods.
“We do not disclose specific information such as numbers of officers, frequency and locations of extra patrols or operations,” said Officer Robert Rueca, a department spokesman. “We would pull from available resources wherever they may come from within The City.”
Melgar stressed that police presence was only one component of a multifaceted response to the issue. She believes that police need to be held accountable and carry out reforms, but that the department also needs to be well funded.
At Stonestown, undoubtedly a greater presence is needed, Melgar said, but “to just say ‘stick more cops there’ is really irresponsible.”
“Yes we need more cops, and we need 10 other things as well,” Melgar said.
That’s why Melgar participated in an all-hands-on-deck meeting of city leaders last week to address the matter and construct a city-wide response, which includes renewed investment in programs aimed at preventing youth violence.
The recent fracases have renewed scrutiny on behavioral health and violence in (and outside) of San Francisco schools, which Melgar blames in part on social media and the impacts of the pandemic on young people’s developing brains.
“The City needs to step it up,” Melgar said.
The situation in Union Square
Supervisors approved the proposal by Mayor London Breed for a mid-year, $25 million increase to the police department budget to fund officer overtime.
The City is on pace to wildly overspend on police overtime, but supervisors were faced with the choice of either approving the budget supplemental or allowing The City controller to implement a hiring freeze on the police department. The overtime is largely due to its increased security presence in and around Union Square and other shopping centers, but also filling officer shifts in understaffed district stations.
To Peskin, the issue is less about the use of overtime than it is about the department’s inability to plan for it, particularly given a well-documented officer shortage.
“This is just bad fiscal policy,” Peskin said.
Ronen, demanding more police presence in the Mission, noted the police have spent more than 100,000 hours of overtime this year protecting Union Square and other shopping districts.
“That was a complete and utter overkill and irresponsible to The City,” Ronen said.
Breed regularly cites the Union Square lootings in her public speeches, and touts the fact that The City avoided a repeat of the holiday crime spree in 2022 thanks to increased police and community ambassador presence in Union Square.
Police Chief Bill Scott defended his department’s deployment of resources and use of overtime at a committee hearing this month.
“Of course I agree, we shouldn’t prioritize Louis Vuitton handbags over people, but there’s a larger issue at stake when it comes to our economic engine, and if nobody is going to be a tourist in San Francisco, we are going to be hurting immensely when it comes to our City budget,” Engardio said.
Even supervisors critical of police spending could acknowledge that Scott is pulled in more and more directions with fewer resources at his disposal. And while many disagree on the precise number of officers San Francisco really needs, there’s broad agreement that it needs more than it has right now.
In a recent blog post, Breed outlined the department’s plan to bolster its staffing, which includes improved officer pay and holding more police academies. There are signs of progress — the department has received 400 applications in 2023 compared to 250 during the same period last year, Breed wrote.
But until those applications turn into officers on the streets, San Franciscans can expect more battles over where police are deployed.