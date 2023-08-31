Board of Supervisors reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before their meeting

Board of Supervisors reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before their meeting at City Hall in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

California voters want their leaders to be as diverse as they are. But San Francisco, like many municipalities statewide, still has work to do to achieve that standard.

UC Berkeley published a study earlier this month finding that eight in 10 Californians consider it "important" for their political leaders to "represent the diversity of their community." More than half of respondents described it as "very important," while another 25% characterized it as "somewhat important."

