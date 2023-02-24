Dianne Feinstein statute at San Francisco City Hall

Dianne Feinstein's political career has spanned long enough to be older than a number of other Bay Area institutions, milestones and traditions, some of which will surely surprise you.

When Dianne Feinstein was sworn into the San Francisco Board of Supervisors ahead of her first term in elected office, Willie McCovey was the Giants' first baseman, Lisa and Michael were the most popular children's names for almost a decade running and "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" was the No. 1 movie in the U.S.

When the senior California senator announced last week she would retire at the end of her term in 2024, the Giants had not yet named a successor to the departed Brandon Belt, Olivia and Liam had reigned for three years as the top baby names and "Magic Mike's Last Dance" was the reigning box office champion.

Sly and the Family Stone's last No. 1 single, "Family Affair," was released nearly two years after Feinstein's inauguration to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. 
Feinstein fended off a mayoral recall attempt in 1983, and LGBTQ residents' anger over her veto of a San Francisco ordinance that would've extended health benefits to domestic partners of city employees boosted organizers' efforts to gather signatures.
The 49ers drafted Joe Montana, pictured above scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl XVI, in the same year in which Dianne Feinstein won her first San Francisco mayoral election. Her political rise mirrored San Francisco's as a city of sports champions. 

