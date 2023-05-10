California Senator Dianne Feinstein

Longtime California senator Dianne Feinstein said Wednesday she will work “a lighter schedule” at the advice of her doctors upon her return to Capitol Hill as she continues to recover from shingles.

Dianne Feinstein is back in the Senate.

The California senator returned to the U.S. Capitol this week even as she continued to recover from a bout with shingles. Feinstein, who said she will work “a lighter schedule” at the advice of her doctors, returned to Washington in time to vote in support of President Joe Biden’s nomination of an assistant education secretary.

