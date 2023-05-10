Dianne Feinstein is back in the Senate.
The California senator returned to the U.S. Capitol this week even as she continued to recover from a bout with shingles. Feinstein, who said she will work “a lighter schedule” at the advice of her doctors, returned to Washington in time to vote in support of President Joe Biden’s nomination of an assistant education secretary.
Feinstein, 89, was hospitalized in February and released in March. She flew back to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, amid calls for her to resign. Feinstein had missed 95 votes — including two roll call votes Wednesday morning — since her shingles diagnosis during the Senate’s February recess.
“Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus,” Feinstein said. “My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover.”
Feinstein’s office said in the statement that Feinstein’s balance and vision are still impaired, and that she might need a wheelchair on Capitol Hill. She arrived at the Senate on Wednesday in a wheelchair.
Shortly before her hospitalization, Feinstein announced she would retire at the end of her term and not run for reelection in 2024. The former San Francisco mayor had faced growing criticism and concerns from activists and colleagues within her own party over her apparent cognitive decline, with Feinstein’s memory loss the subject of a number of highly publicized newspaper and magazine stories.
Feinstein is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which hasn’t been able to advance Biden judicial nominees whom Republicans don’t also support. Bay Area Rep. Ro Khanna in April became the first Democratic lawmaker to call upon Feinstein to resign, specifically citing the stalled progress confirming more judges.
“While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties,” Khanna said in a tweet. “Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”
Moderate and progressive House Democrats echoed Khanna, but none of Feinstein’s Senate colleagues did. Some female Democratic senators and San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi said the calls for Feinstein to resign were sexist.