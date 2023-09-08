San Francisco emergency alert siren

San Francisco officials say they've found funding to upgrade The City's emergency alert sirens, like the one pictured above on Sept. 7, 2023, but details are still murky. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

When Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin proudly announced plans last month to relaunch The City’s out-of-commission emergency siren system, neither explained how they planned to pay for it.

As recently as Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Peskin acknowledged that the mayor’s office had identified $5 million to bring the alert system back online, but that he didn’t know from whence it came.

