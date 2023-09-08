When Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin proudly announced plans last month to relaunch The City’s out-of-commission emergency siren system, neither explained how they planned to pay for it.
As recently as Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Peskin acknowledged that the mayor’s office had identified $5 million to bring the alert system back online, but that he didn’t know from whence it came.
The mayor’s office told The Examiner on Thursday that it’s combing through its list of capital projects in order to accommodate the project.
Breed spokesperson Parisa Safarzadeh explained that “capital projects are regularly ebbing and flowing, so we revisit where we are at and what is most needed and reprioritize.”
“Learning from what happened in Maui and even here back during unprecedented winter rain storms, we have to be better prepared to ensure the public’s safety. Climate change is a real challenge that is creating unpredictable patterns,” Safarzadeh wrote in a text.
In other words, The City is looking at other projects from which it can borrow some money.
“What does that mean for the project we borrow from? We will explore how to replenish during the budget process,” Safarzadeh said.
Peskin is fairly blasé about the budgetary vagueness.
If the mayor’s office fails to secure the funding — or delays another worthy capital project to pay for it — Peskin told The Examiner he’ll introduce a proposal to pull from City reserves to pay for the warning system improvements.
The City’s readiness for disaster was top of mind as it watched the devastation unfold in wildfires that struck Lahaina in Hawaii last month, killing at least 115 people.
The Outdoor Public Warning System consists of 109 sirens positioned atop poles and buildings throughout The City. They can not only release the classic blare of a siren, but broadcast verbal messages in several languages. The noon test alerts every Tuesday were a regular feature of San Francisco life.
It was taken offline in 2019 due to concerns that it was vulnerable to being hacked and misused.
Following the fires in Hawaii, Breed convened a meeting of the little-known Mayor’s Disaster Council. From there, it was determined The City would prioritize making security upgrades to the public warning system, which has now been offline for four years.
Peskin chalked up the inaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said understandably shifted The City’s priorities.
Fiscal constraints also didn’t help, as The City was forced to close a two-year deficit of about $780 million in the most recent budget cycle.
Of course, technology has evolved since the emergency alert system was developed during World War II to warn residents of potential air raids.
The City now offers text-based alerts through the AlertSF system and publishes alerts on X, formerly Twitter, from the @SF_Emergency handle.