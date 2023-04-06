The City’s efforts to clean and clear homeless encampments have continued, altered but without interruption, after yet another loss in court on Monday.
U.S. District Court Judge Donna Ryu again turned down a request by San Francisco to walk back her December ruling, which temporarily prohibits The City from enforcing laws that target people experiencing homelessness.
The City has argued her ruling is “untenable.”
But that doesn’t mean it’s leaving encampments entirely unaddressed.
On Tuesday morning, just hours after Ryu’s latest ruling, an Examiner photographer witnessed The City carry out an operation at a major encampment under U.S. Route 101 on 13th Street.
Department of Public Works employees cleared trash from the sprawling encampment, while members of The City’s Homeless Outreach Team offered people shelter. A paramedic from the San Francisco Fire Department was on scene to offer people medical assistance, as was the San Francisco Police Department.
“The City continues to engage with people experiencing homelessness throughout San Francisco,” Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for The City Attorney’s Office, told The Examiner in an email. “While the District Court’s preliminary injunction is in place, the City is prohibited from enforcing or threatening to enforce six specific laws—to the extent they prohibit sitting, lying, or sleeping on public property—against ‘involuntarily homeless individuals.’”
The Coalition on Homelessness and a number of other organizations sued The City last year, alleging that The City’s sweeps of encampments routinely violated peoples’ constitutional rights. They won a preliminary injunction on the sweeps from Ryu, who has twice turned aside The City’s requests to revise or clarify the order.
The latest legal effort by The City, the coalition wrote in a March court filing, is "yet another attempt to delay or avoid liability for the City’s ongoing civil rights violations that necessitated this Court’s preliminary injunction in the first place."
The City is appealing Ryu's ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals, and the case could have far-reaching impact on how cities are allowed to address homelessness.
From a legal perspective, the divide between Ryu and city attorneys is over the correct way to interpret existing legal precedent, including that set by the landmark case Martin v Boise.
The City has acknowledged that San Francisco is thousands of beds short of what it would actually need to offer shelter to every person on the street, and is unlikely to bridge that gap any time soon.
But The City’s attorneys argue that it needs only to offer an individual person a shelter bed as they’re being booted from a public space. Ryu’s ruling, they say, would force it to have a bed for every single homeless person in The City before enforces its laws.
Ryu has repeatedly dismissed that claim and essentially argued it’s a moot point, given that The City hasn’t proved that it meets its own modest threshold. She’s noted that The CIty has failed to demonstrate — despite several opportunities in court — that “San Francisco officials offer shelter to every homeless individual before telling them to vacate public property.”
On that basis, Ryu’s temporary injunction is blocking city teams from aggressively clearing homeless encampments.
The City can request that people living in encampments move to allow street cleaning, and it can enforce laws against blocking sidewalk passage. But it can not enforce laws against sitting and lying on sidewalks.
The City says this has hampered its efforts to clear homelessness encampments — which it argues it is legally obligated to do under a legally binding agreement that arose from a lawsuit by U.C. Hastings.
While the threat of citation may have disappeared, outreach teams have not.
That’s just how Ryu intended it when she issued her Monday, in which she noted outreach teams “have found ways to accomplish their public health and safety goals despite the preliminary injunction order.”
On Tuesday, City employees reached 21 people at the encampment, nine of whom accepted offers of shelter. Three declined the offer, one was already housed, and eight chose not to engage at all, the Department of Emergency Management told The Examiner.
The department did not directly answer The Examiner's questions about the presence of police and whether or not people at the encampment were aware of the constraints set by Ryu's ruling.
“In regard to this particular encampment, this is a dangerous location for unhoused people due to the risk of vehicle collisions in the area," the department wrote in a statement to The Examiner. "The City was well within its authority to address this safety hazard."