If Paul Begala is right, you can count on not only seeing Donald Trump on your ballot in 2024 — but Kamala Harris, as well.
The Examiner caught up with Paul Begala, a longtime Democratic political consultant and commentator, for a brief but wide-ranging chat about what lies ahead in what are certain to be a busy couple of years in American politics.
He weighed in on the 2024 presidential elections, but also on San Francisco political legends Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
A lot of people here are excited for California to have a role in the GOP primary next year in a way that it hasn't in a long time. I'm wondering if you have a sense of what we should expect from that, and how significant that is?
I don't know California Republicans well enough. You know, back in the day, of course, they gave us Nixon and Reagan and a number of leaders. I just don't know. I don't know what it's done to them, in being so decimated — of course, Schwarzenegger. That guy’s amazing, but is it a Schwarzenegger party, or is it a Trump party? I don't know about California. I know about, generally in America, this is the party of Donald Trump. It is not the party of Arnold Schwarzenegger or the party of Ronald Reagan.
Is it the party of Ron DeSantis?
No. He's the most overvalued stock on the market. I totally respect that his reelection victory was mammoth in a very difficult state. I mean it. That said, he wants to run in a primary against Donald Trump, and he seems to be afraid to criticize Donald Trump? I’ve been doing this a long time, but there’s one rule — if you want to beat Trump, you have to beat Trump. You can't pussyfoot around. And I think just like in 2016, a lot of these people, they think Trump is the bear from "The Revenant," and maybe they can be lucky like Leonardo DiCaprio and survive the attack. That is not a political strategy. I have not seen much inclination on the part of Governor DeSantis to stand up on his hind legs and, metaphorically speaking, punch this guy in the political nose. I’m a DeSantis dissenter.
If DeSantis is overvalued, why does a prominent Democrat like Gavin Newsom spend so much time in this sort of rhetorical war with him?
I think it’s probably very effective for Newsom because it’s a contrasting governor. What, is he going to pick a fight with a retiree at Mar-a-Lago? He’s got a governing philosophy, DeSantis has a governing philosophy. They're two mega states. To me, it's very interesting, and it's pretty compelling. And a lot of people look at the two of them and think, well, that could be the future of my party. I frankly think Gavin Newsom has a much brighter future than DeSantis.
What is Newsom’s future?
Look, he's a governor of the biggest state in America. And he's very popular, very successful. You know, he's got to tell you what (his future) is. If you're sort of looking down the road one day at presidents, here's who we make presidents: vice presidents — we have one right now — governors, Civil War generals on the Union side. It’s seriously a pretty limited pool. We don’t make very many senators president.
Biden is seeking reelection, and he's going to obviously not be opposed in a serious manner in the party.
Ex // Top Stories
Thanks to a parade of storms, California’s reservoirs are once again flush with water
Though an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation
Police reported a victim noticed a clock in a dressing room and "discovered that the clock was possibly a discrete camera used for home security"
How much should we read into the ambiguity with which President Biden has approached his reelection bid? Is it unusual for a president at this point to be a little bit wishy-washy on when he's going to formally announce?
It’s Trump who was unusual, who announced for reelection the first day he was sworn in. That’s his right, that’s fine. It's kind of transparent, there's something kind of good about it. The bad is you never actually govern for the whole country. Donald Trump is the only president in American history who had a four-year term and didn't have one day commanding the majority support of his country. Not a single day. He lost the popular vote to Hillary. And instead of trying to broaden his appeal to represent Democrats, independents, as well as his Republican MAGA base, all he cares about is deepening his support. So I suspect — I have not talked to the president, though — that what President Biden wants to do is be present for all Americans for as long as he can, rather than putting his partisan hat back on on day one.
I think he's delaying his announcement because he wants to be patriotic before partisan. But he's gonna run.
Will Kamala Harris be his running mate?
100%. He’s not changing wives, parties or running mates.
What should we read into the onslaught of coverage and speculation about Harris’ efficacy, popularity, etc?
It's the exact same things they said about Joe Biden, when he had that job, or Lyndon Johnson when he had that job, or Richard Nixon when he had that job. Out of 46 (presidents), I think (15) had been vice president. And yet, when you're in that job, it is inherently, by definition, subsidiary.
They made a whole show about it.
Right, I love that show, "Veep." So everybody who's vice president appears diminished at that moment. But there she is, I think taking a very important trip to Ghana and Tanzania, which seemed very successful. She was way out ahead of most of the smart guys in her party when she was campaigning hard on abortion rights, when everybody else said, "Why isn't she talking about gas prices?" She was right. They were wrong. So I think she's got enormous talent. I'm a huge fan of hers.
San Francisco is perpetually the image shown on Fox News of liberalism running awry. To some extent, there's some truth in that depiction — you know, The City has a homelessness problem, unarguably. But how important is it to, not only in a place like San Francisco but nationally, for Democrats to combat that sort of caricature and image in conservative media?
I wish they would more. I think they let it go too often, they let it slide and they pretend like it's true. You know what has a much higher (murder) rate than San Francisco? Bakersfield, a Republican city, home of the Republican speaker, with a Republican mayor. Why doesn't Fox News focus on Bakersfield? Because it's Republican.
Come to rural America. I live in rural Virginia, very rural. The domestic violence crisis is out of control in rural America. It's heartbreaking. Does anybody say rural people are stupid or evil, or that our little local mayors are stupid? Fox News doesn't do that. So the problems of San Francisco are the problems of the planet, they exist everywhere. They certainly exist in rural America and know that and happen to be worse in some Republican run cities. And I think San Franciscans, if I can give free advice, ought to stand up and fight back. This is one of the great cities of the world, and the notion that some knucklehead fighting off defamation lawsuits at Fox News is going besmirch San Francisco — I just think it's boloney.