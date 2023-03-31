Paul Begala

Paul Begala is a longtime political consultant and commentator.

If Paul Begala is right, you can count on not only seeing Donald Trump on your ballot in 2024 — but Kamala Harris, as well.

The Examiner caught up with Paul Begala, a longtime Democratic political consultant and commentator, for a brief but wide-ranging chat about what lies ahead in what are certain to be a busy couple of years in American politics.

