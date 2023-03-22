Dean Preston, Supervisor District 5, speaking at the Tenderloin Center closure protest on the steps of City Hall

“If we let protections expire overnight and without warning, we’re heading straight off an eviction cliff,” Supervisor Dean Preston said in a statement.

San Franciscans with unpaid rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a larger buffer to avoid eviction.

Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a 60-day extension of The City’s COVID-19 pause on certain evictions.

