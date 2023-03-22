San Franciscans with unpaid rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a larger buffer to avoid eviction.
Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a 60-day extension of The City’s COVID-19 pause on certain evictions.
“This extension is necessary to avoid an eviction cliff,” Supervisor Dean Preston, who authored the proposal, said in a statement. “It would be a travesty to allow protections to expire while we have tens of millions in available rent relief money, and I’m glad my colleagues agreed to give vulnerable tenants clarity on how long they will be safeguarded from eviction.”
The moratorium applies only to tenants whose back rent accumulated after July 2022, and for reasons related to the pandemic. The policy does not forgive back rent — the tenant is still liable for finding a way to pay it, but can’t be evicted in the meantime.
The eviction protection will end when Mayor London Breed allows the COVID-19 emergency declaration under which it exists to expire. The legislation approved on Tuesday will add a 60-day buffer following the expiration of the mayor’s emergency.
The extension was justified, in part, because The City has yet to distribute $24 million of its available rental assistance. It has given out $71 million in rental assistance to more than 6,000 families through the pandemic.
After working through a backlog of applications for rental assistance, the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development reopened its intake portal this week. Rental assistance applications can be submitted at www.sferap.com
The vote comes as The City has allowed its health-related COVID-19 emergency declarations to expire, but protections for tenants remain in place.
“The health orders have recently lifted, but it is important to remain vigilant against further spread of the disease, and ensure the City’s most vulnerable residents can stay housed, find employment opportunities in a post-pandemic economy, and not leave San Francisco,” the legislation states.