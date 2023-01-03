For the first time since 2001, the U.S. Congress convened on Tuesday without San Francisco's congresswoman among Democratic Party leadership.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi's reign atop the party formally ended as the 118th Congress convened at noon, with New York's Hakeem Jeffries officially stepping in as leader of the Democratic Caucus following his election to the post late last year.
"As we begin a new year, a new chapter and a new Congress, I am thrilled and committed to supporting the next generation of Democratic leaders," the 82-year-old wrote in a letter posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday.
It was my privilege today to gavel out the end of the 117th Congress — an extraordinarily productive session #ForThePeople.I look forward to continuing to serve the people of San Francisco in the 118th Congress and will share more on this account. pic.twitter.com/IExmFl2i0H
The 107th Congress was the last to begin without Pelosi in a position of party leadership, exactly 22 years ago on Tuesday. She became House Democratic whip on Jan. 15, 2002, becoming House minority leader the following year and House speaker for the first time in 2007.
Pelosi, the first woman to serve in the role, had served two stints as House speaker since 2019 before announcing last November that she would step down from Democratic Party leadership.
"Together, we have worked tirelessly to infuse this value into our legislative efforts," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Monday. "We can all take immense pride in our achievements toward that goal, which is making a real difference in the lives of the American people."
Pelosi was first elected to San Francisco's congressional seat in a 1987 special election. In her last press conference as speaker, Pelosi said she expected to "have a strong influence" moving forward on "encouraging more women" to run for Congress.
While Democratic House leadership is leaving San Francisco, it appears likely that the speakership could leave California altogether.
Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the party's leader in the House, failed to get the necessary 218 votes to be elected speaker on two ballots prior to publication on Tuesday afternoon. McCarthy was widely presumed to succeed Pelosi as speaker.