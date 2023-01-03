Nancy Pelosi honors MLK in SF ceremony

For the first time since 2001, Congress convened on Tuesday without Nancy Pelosi serving in a position of leadership. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

For the first time since 2001, the U.S. Congress convened on Tuesday without San Francisco's congresswoman among Democratic Party leadership.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi's reign atop the party formally ended as the 118th Congress convened at noon, with New York's Hakeem Jeffries officially stepping in as leader of the Democratic Caucus following his election to the post late last year.

