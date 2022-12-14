 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Companies turn to the ballot to stop California laws

  • Updated
Flavored tobacco

California's flavored tobacco ban will formally become law on Dec. 21 after a nearly two-year delay because tobacco companies backed a ballot measure to overturn the law.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

For a reported cost of just more than $4 million, California’s fast food industry may have bought itself a two-year reprieve from one of the most contentious state labor laws in recent memory.

Last week, a coalition led by the International Franchise Association and national business groups announced it had collected enough signatures to qualify a referendum for the 2024 ballot. If enough signatures are valid, that would give voters the opportunity to overturn a first-in-the-nation law that would create a state council to set wages and other workplace standards for a large swath of California’s burger-flipping, taco-hawking industry.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred