To a passerby, the Reverie Cafe is an unassuming spot to grab a glass of wine or cup of coffee.
For Steve Silberman, the Reverie’s back patio was where Apple’s then-product designer Johnny Ive gave him a glimpse of the first iPhone. It’s also where he held his wedding reception, and where he had a conversation with a stranger that turned into the concept of his bestselling 2015 book, “Neurotribes.’
The Reverie Cafe, which has called 848 Cole St. home for more than 20 years, is set to close on Sunday, leaving longtime loyalists like Silberman and fellow residents of Cole Valley distraught.
“Places like the Reverie are essential to the life of neighborhoods like Cole Valley because so many people work at home these days, and that is very isolating work,” said Silberman, who has lived in Cole Valley for 40 years. “The Reverie offered a so-called third place where people could hang out, work or not, socialize, and be in a place that is not their home.”
The cafe’s owner and its landlord were unable to agree to terms on a new lease and have pinned the blame on one another.
In many ways, the dispute is symbolic of the plight of San Francisco businesses in the hazy sort-of-post-COVID world of 2023. Downtown shops and restaurants continue to struggle. Neighborhood outlets are buoyed by the work-from-home crowd, but report frustrations with property crime and homelessness, as well companies like Uber Eats taking an increasing cut of their business. Not to mention the cost of eggs.
With economic uncertainty abound, tensions flare between landlords and tenants.
Reverie’s owner, Roger Soudah, wrote in a letter posted to the cafe’s door that he had hoped to delay the closure, but the building owner has “refused to be ethical nor reasonable.”
The landlord waited until the final month to present non-negotiable renewal terms, Soudah alleged, and denied his offer to extend for six months under the previous conditions to allow time for a more graceful exit.
The building owners strongly refute Soudah’s claims. The two parties paint each other as greedy.
The impending closure of Reverie prompts questions about what The City should — and even can — do to save it and other beloved community businesses from falling by the wayside.
The dilemma is always relevant in a perpetually evolving city like San Francisco, which saw an influx of tech companies and its well-paid employees in the last decade or so, but is particularly timely in the wake of a pandemic that threw so many small businesses into turmoil.
In simple terms, the Reverie is a private for-profit business that has been unable to negotiate a new lease with its private for-profit landlord. Disputes between those two sides can prove to be ambiguous and thorny.
The owners of the building, Claro and Mercedes Samson, strongly disputed Soudah’s characterization of the negotiations when reached by The Examiner. During the pandemic they substantially lowered the Reverie’s rent, they said, but Soudah still didn’t pay for nearly a year despite receiving a $53,000 grant through the Payroll Protection Program. Their most recent offer, they said, was an increase over the pandemic discount but still slightly below the $8,700 Soudah paid before COVID.
But Soudah told The Examiner the offer was now a triple-net lease, meaning the tenant is responsible for costs related to the building’s operation in addition to the base rent. It amounted to $9,200 for 1,000 square feet of space, which he said is double the market rate.
Soudah said he was willing to pay steep rent, but the offer was for only one year and came without assurances that work on the building wouldn’t disrupt the Reverie’s operations.
The Samsons alleged that while Soudah claimed he couldn’t afford the rent, he nevertheless made an offer to buy the building. They noted that Soudah owns the building next door at 856 Cole St., home of the wine and cheese shop, Say Cheese.
“He’s not poor,” Claro Samson said.
Though they live in Southern California, the Samsons stressed that they have owned the building for more than two decades and it is essentially their retirement plan. They immigrated to the United States when they were young, Mercedes Samson said, “and saved every penny that we could.”
While disputes between landlords and tenants devolve into finger-pointing and bitterness, neighborhood residents are left with the prospect of another empty storefront. The Reverie is hardly the only example of a neighborhood cornerstone’s demise sparking calls for help to city leaders.
A proposal by event promoter Another Planet Entertainment to renovate and operate the Castro Theatre has roiled the neighborhood. Club Deluxe, a live music venue in the Haight, was set to close before it went through a six-hour mediation with its landlord helmed by Supervisor Dean Preston.
Behind the sadness of these closures is the certainty that not only will a neighborhood favorite be gone, but what opens in its wake will not be the same. Out goes the neighborhood coffee joint, in comes the Starbucks.
Apart from mediating rent negotiations, a city supervisor’s best tool in such situations is a blunt one — shame, according to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes Cole Valley.
And the power of shame largely depends on the person receiving it.
Another Planet, Mandelman said, cares what San Franciscans think of it. But not every landlord shares those concerns.
“My constituents expect me to do what I can, but I have more ability to do things with a local landlord who can be shamed and less ability to do something with a landlord who because they’re far away or indifferent, (can’t be),” Mandelman said.
The City adopted a commercial vacancy tax in 2020. Its aim, in part, was to incentivize landlords to keep their storefronts occupied, thus providing more negotiating power to small businesses.
Like most taxes, it’s complicated and contains a number of exceptions. In designated business districts, the vacancy tax amounts to $250 per linear foot of storefront that faces the public right of way — if that storefront has been left empty for six months or more that year. The tax escalates to $500 per foot in the second year and $1,000 per foot in the third year and beyond.
Storefronts on Cole Street are about 25 feet wide, meaning the tax would amount to roughly $6,250 in the first year — less than what the Reverie was paying in rent per month.
“There are no teeth to that,” Soudah said of the vacancy tax, suggesting that it should instead equal the rent of the last tenant.
For most businesses, the vacancy tax takes effect this year after a pandemic delay, so it’s too early to tell whether the charges will have its intended effect, Mandelman said.
Preston, whose district used to include Cole Valley, lamented the closure of the Reverie in a tweet.
“Reverie is being driven out by a landlord’s greed, plus the fact that the real estate lobby banned commercial rent control,” Preston wrote, referring to the 1987 state law that barred cities from enacting rent control on business property.
But even Soudah was skeptical of commercial rent control and The City’s power to step in.
“What can they do? It’s private property and it’s the law,” Soudah said.
It’s not always a simple equation of landlord greed.
Within sight of the Reverie, restaurant Padrecito closed last year, though owner Nate Valentine made clear that it was due to no fault of the landlord. Pharmaca closed its Cole Street pharmacy last October and, under ownership of Walgreens, the chain has continued to close locations around the Bay Area.
Amid the change, Silberman appreciates the places that can hang on.
“Cole Street is what Main Street America used to be like,” Silberman said. “I have often reflected on the irony that San Francisco is caricatured as some wildly liberal eccentric place — actually Cole Valley is exactly like Jimmy Stewart’s (Main Street).”