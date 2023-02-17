To a passerby, the Reverie Cafe is an unassuming spot to grab a glass of wine or cup of coffee.

For Steve Silberman, the Reverie’s back patio was where Apple’s then-product designer Johnny Ive gave him a glimpse of the first iPhone. It’s also where he held his wedding reception, and where he had a conversation with a stranger that turned into the concept of his bestselling 2015 book, “Neurotribes.’

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like