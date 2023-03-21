Safe supplies cart

A cart with harm reduction supplies at the Tenderloin Center, a de facto city-operated safe injection site that closed last year. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco won’t directly fund the supervised injection site it wants to provide for drug users — but its leaders might ask others to pay for one.

Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday that will allow vity officials to fundraise on behalf of the private nonprofits that would operate a facility in which people can safely use drugs.

