San Francisco won’t directly fund the supervised injection site it wants to provide for drug users — but its leaders might ask others to pay for one.
Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday that will allow vity officials to fundraise on behalf of the private nonprofits that would operate a facility in which people can safely use drugs.
The vote was another step toward The City’s long-stated goal of opening a safe consumption site, in which people use drugs under the supervision of a person trained in reversing overdoses.
The supervisors waived The City’s behested payments law, which typically prohibits city officials from soliciting donations — either on behalf of their own department or a nonprofit — from people who do business with The City.
The waiver will allow the Department of Public Health and mayor’s office to seek donations for a safe consumption site from companies and people who might otherwise be barred, under the city ethics law, from doing so because they contract with The City.
Supervised consumption sites are seen as a key component of The City’s plans to combat an ongoing opioid overdose crisis, as city officials often note, has killed more San Franciscans than COVID-19.
All of the major city leaders, including Mayor London Breed and City Attorney David Chiu, have endorsed the concept of allowing an independent nonprofit to operate a safe consumption site. But they have argued that the city could take on liability if it directly funds such a program, as they remain illegal under federal law.
That leaves The City with nonprofits willing to operate a safe consumption site, but without a clear way to pay fund one.
The City’s behested payments law, waived by the supervisors on Tuesday, was adopted following the arrest of former Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru in 2020. Nuru pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge last January and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Behested payments were a chief component of Nuru’s wheelings and dealings in City Hall, which amounted to a corruption scandal that landed several top city and Recology officials in legal trouble.
The behested payments law is intended to prevent city contractors from winning special treatment by donating to an official's department or favorite nonprofit. The exemption adopted by the Board of Supervisors is narrow and specific only to supervised consumption programs.