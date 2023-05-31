The center will serve as a “research and advocacy hub to boost Berkeley Law’s public mission in the criminal justice arena. It will help foster research collaboration among faculty members and others, enhance law students’ training and practice opportunities, and strengthen connections between the university and the outside world,” officials said in a release.
In an op-ed published Wednesday in the San Francisco Chronicle, Boudin wrote he wouldn’t be running for office in 2024 because he learned during his time as district attorney that “it takes far more than winning elections to achieve lasting progress.”
He described his new position at UC Berkeley as a different path which stays consistent with his “lifelong commitment to fixing the the criminal legal system, ending mass incarceration, and innovating data-driven solutions to public safety challenges.”
Boudin, who starts the role this week, will have a wide range of duties leading the facility, including teaching and researching the effects of criminal justice laws in California while also advocating for new laws, he told The New York Times.
Boudin has generally stayed out of the public eye since he was ousted as The City’s top prosecutor last summer. In his 2½ years in office, Boudin implemented several progressive criminal justice reform policies, pushing for alternatives to incarceration.
“As DA, I had a steep learning curve,” Boudin said in a statement. “I saw how politics kept getting in the way of good policy that I cared deeply about implementing to make the system more just and the city more safe.”
“That’s in part why I’m so excited about this job — to engage with people doing deep thinking, not just sound-bite thinking, about what good policy should really look like in this space,” he said.