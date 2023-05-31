28383400_web1_210929-SFE-HATECRIME-Boudin_1

Nearly a year after he was voted out of public office, former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced he won’t run when the seat is up for grabs again next year.

 Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file

Chesa Boudin has a new gig, aiming to continue the work from his last one.

