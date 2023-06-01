Chesa Boudin didn't mince words in criticizing his successor's handling of three high-profile cases.
The progressive prosecutor, who was recalled a year ago, blasted Jenkins' decision not to charge a Walgreens security guard in the April killing of Banko Brown, as well as her moves to dismiss charges Boudin previously filed against police officers who shot people in the line of duty.
One of those officers, Christopher Samayoa, shot and killed Keita O'Neil in 2017 as he pursued the suspected carjacker. O'Neil, a Black man, was unarmed, as was Brown.
In an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, Boudin sharply rebuked Jenkins' initial proclamation that "(the) evidence clearly shows that (security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony) believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense" when he shot Brown, who was allegedly shoplifting.
Jenkins, facing public and political criticism over the initial decision, seemingly reversed course when she refused to release video footage of the killing, citing an ongoing investigation that could still result in charges. Her office ultimately published the security video after she declined to press charges.
"Any experienced prosecutor knows, and Jenkins should have known perfectly well, that you don't come out while a case is still under investigation, at least allegedly, and make the defense's case for them," Boudin told the outlet.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office confirmed to The Examiner last week that, following a San Francisco Board of Supervisors resolution urging him to do so, that he will review Jenkins' handling of the case. The attorney general's investigation will determine if Jenkins' decision not to charge Anthony "was an abuse of discretion."
Bonta previously opted not to pursue charges against Samayoa, which cleared the way for a San Francisco judge last month to accept Jenkins' office's motion to dismiss charges in the O'Neil killing.
Jenkins also moved last month to dismiss charges against Christopher Flores, whom Boudin charged in a 2019 police shooting.
The family of Sean Moore, who died in 2020 of wounds he sustained when Kenneth Cha shot him on his doorstep in 2017, has said Jenkins has refused to meet with them and has repeatedly allowed delays in the case "without concern for the family's prolonged suffering."
In court filings and public comments for all three cases, Jenkins has accused Boudin pursuing those prosecutions for political reasons.
Boudin, who took office about five months before the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd prompted calls within San Francisco and around the world for police accountability and reform, said he was reflecting the will of the voters.
"I campaigned on that issue," Boudin told The Times. "It wasn't political. It was what voters wanted."
Boudin said Wednesday he will not run for office next year, instead focusing on his new role as the founding executive director of the UC Berkeley Criminal Law & Justice Center.