Recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, left, criticized successor Brooke Jenkins, right, in what are believed to be his first public comments since she decided not to press charges in the Banko Brown killing.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Chesa Boudin didn't mince words in criticizing his successor's handling of three high-profile cases.

The progressive prosecutor, who was recalled a year ago, blasted Jenkins' decision not to charge a Walgreens security guard in the April killing of Banko Brown, as well as her moves to dismiss charges Boudin previously filed against police officers who shot people in the line of duty. 

