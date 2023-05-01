Castro Theatre interior upper level right side

The Castro Theatre upper level at 429 Castro Street in San Francisco on Friday, April 21, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

If handed the keys — and enough cash — a nonprofit organized to preserve The Castro Theatre believes it can operate the historic venue without ripping out its seats.

The Castro Theatre Conservancy announced plans last week to show hundreds of movies and host an array of events, starting within two months — if it’s given the reins.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com