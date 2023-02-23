Barbara Lee speaks at San Francisco Women's March Rally

A higher share of Bay Area voters (46%) had no opinion of Lee than those who said they had a favorable view (44%) in a new poll. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Nearly four in 10 Bay Area voters who are registered as Democrats or without a party preference say they're undecided about the increasingly crowded field of liberal candidates to succeed California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, according to a new poll.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents in the region told the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies that they're yet to make up their minds about Southern California Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee and Santa Clara Rep. Ro Khanna.

