Nearly four in 10 Bay Area voters who are registered as Democrats or without a party preference say they're undecided about the increasingly crowded field of liberal candidates to succeed California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, according to a new poll.
Thirty-seven percent of respondents in the region told the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies that they're yet to make up their minds about Southern California Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee and Santa Clara Rep. Ro Khanna.
Khanna has expressed interest in running, with a decision expected in April. The institute said it limited its preference polling to Democrats and voters without a party preference because of the lack of Republican candidates to emerge.
Thirty-nine percent of voters in the state said they were undecided, while another 9% said they would prefer another candidate. In the Bay Area, 44% of voters said they were undecided or preferred another candidate.
"The results give good reason to expect a relatively wide-open race," Berkeley IGS Co-Director Eric Shickler said in a release on Thursday. "Since so many voters are unfamiliar with the candidates, there is much potential for movement."
Schiff (23%) and Porter (22%) led among all candidates, with Lee and Khanna combining for just 10% of voters' preferences statewide. In the Bay Area, Lee and Khanna's combined support (17%) exceeded Porter's (16%) but trailed Schiff (22%).
At least 39% of sampled voters across the state had no opinions of each of the candidates, with at least 36% in of Bay Area voters having no opinion. A surprisingly large shares of voters in the Bay Area candidates' proverbial backyards saying as much.
A higher share of Bay Area voters (46%), for instance, said they had no opinion of Lee than those who said they had a favorable view (44%). The same was true for Khanna (56% vs. 36%). That wasn't the case for Porter (21% vs. 63% in Orange County) and Schiff (38% vs. 50% in Los Angeles), both of whom have garnered more national media attention than their Bay Area counterparts.
The statewide primary, in which the top two candidates regardless of party affiliation will advance to the general election, is more than a year away, with the 2024 election itself more than 18 months away. That's a lot of time for voters to become more familiar with the candidates, Shickler said.
"It will likely be several months before most voters tune into the race, and a key challenge for each candidate will be to build a statewide following," he added.