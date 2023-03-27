With the election to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein more than 18 months away, Bay Area leaders are largely lining up to endorse two of the three announced candidates.
Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff have gotten the bulk of the endorsements from politicians who have weighed in so far, including one on Sunday from a potential opponent.
Rep. Ro Khanna, whose district includes San Jose, Santa Clara and Fremont, endorsed Lee, announcing in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that he would not only not run for Feinstein's seat, but that he would co-chair Lee's campaign.
"We need a strong anti-war senator, and she will play that role," Khanna said on Sunday of Lee, the only member of Congress to vote against the war in Afghanistan in 2001.
Khanna joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed and former Mayor Willie Brown in endorsing Lee, as well as Supervisor Shamann Walton. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, California Attorney General Rob Bonta — who previously represented Oakland in the California State Assembly — and East Bay State Sen. Nancy Skinner.
San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House, endorsed Schiff, whom she appointed to the House panel investigating former President Donald Trump's role in the Jan.6 insurrection. So, too, did San Francisco supervisors Aaron Peskin and Matt Dorsey, former San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Bay Area Rep. Anna Eshoo.
Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, the first candidate to announce she had entered the race, doesn't have an endorsements page listed on her campaign website. Porter opened her campaign with an event in the East Bay, and Assemblymember Buffy Wicks told Politico a month later that she was co-endorsing Porter and Lee.
In a Berkeley IGS poll conducted last month following Feinstein's announcement of her retirement, Schiff (23%) and Porter (20%) were the leading contenders among Democratic voters and those without a party preference. Eight percent said they would vote for Lee — including 13% of Bay Area voters — while 39% said they were undecided.
A number of state leaders, including those with Bay Area ties, haven't yet weighed in on the race. California Gov. Gavin Newsom — a former mayor of San Francisco, like Feinstein herself — hasn't endorsed a potential successor, and neither has U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla. Feinstein said in February that she expected to endorse a candidate by April.