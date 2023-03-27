Barbara Lee at COP27 Climate Summit

Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff have gotten the bulk of the endorsements from politicians who have weighed in so far.

 AP Photo/Peter Dejong

With the election to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein more than 18 months away, Bay Area leaders are largely lining up to endorse two of the three announced candidates.

Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff have gotten the bulk of the endorsements from politicians who have weighed in so far, including one on Sunday from  a potential opponent.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite