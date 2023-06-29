California Reparations

Task Force members Reginald Jones-Sawyer, left, talk with Steven Bradford during a meeting by the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

In its final report published on Thursday, California's reparations task force outlined more than 100 policy recommendations and the shape of a formal apology from the state to remedy its historical mistreatment of Black people.

The nine-person task force — commissioned in 2020 by the California State Assembly in the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers — estimated the losses African Americans in California continue to persist due to racial disparities and discrimination in health, the criminal justice system, housing and business valuations.

Ex // Top Stories

Download PDF The California Reparations Report
In its final report published on Thursday, California's reparations task force outlined more than 100 policy recommendations and the shape of a formal apology from the state to remedy its historical mistreatment of Black people. Read it in full here.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite