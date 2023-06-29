In its final report published on Thursday, California's reparations task force outlined more than 100 policy recommendations and the shape of a formal apology from the state to remedy its historical mistreatment of Black people.
The nine-person task force — commissioned in 2020 by the California State Assembly in the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers — estimated the losses African Americans in California continue to persist due to racial disparities and discrimination in health, the criminal justice system, housing and business valuations.
The task force wrote that the report was intended to satisfy state lawmakers’ requirements and serve as a blueprint for other states and eventually the U.S. government in how they meaningfully atones for their victimization of Black Americans.
“(This) national shame can ultimately be comprehensively redressed only through national reparations,” the task force wrote.
You can read the full report here or embedded at the bottom of this story.
Origins of the report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law AB 3121 on Sept. 30, 2020, commissioning the task force and making California the first state to organize a body dedicated to reparations for its Black community.
Newsom appointed five people to the body, while state Senate President pro tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon each appointed two. Legislators, public officials and educators formed the committee, including UC Berkeley professor Jovan Scott Lewis and Rev. Amos Brown, a longtime civil rights leader and president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP for the last half-century.
The commission met and deliberated across a series of hearings, studies and consultations for the next two years, culminating in Thursday’s nearly 1,100-page report.
“America enslaved Black people. California, while not a slave state, was complicit in historic discrimination, bias and racism,” Brown said in a statement following the report's release.
“The state has attempted to destroy Black people's lives, drive our people from our homes through ‘urban renewal,’ discriminate against Blacks in housing, jobs, and education, target our community through an unjust criminal justice system and other horrific acts of injustice,” Brown said.
Brown is also a member of San Francisco’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee, The City's parallel effort to apologize and repay its Black community. That campaign, established a few months after the statewide task force, is also expected to submit a final list of recommendations to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors by the end of June.
The board accepted a draft of the report in March, which drew national attention due to stipulating that every eligible Black San Franciscan would receive a $5 million lump sum payment.
But in a lengthy conversation with The Examiner in June, Brown said he's against that policy because those pushing it have “no basis or formula for it.”
He described the state and local reparations panels as “our last major opportunity to do the right thing and do that which is practical.”
“Dr. Martin Luther King said if America has organized to do bad things against the Negro, America has a moral responsibility to work with the Negro, for the good of the Negro. It has to be a coming together,” Brown told The Examiner. “We need to chill and stop all this nonsense of saying Black folks don't deserve anything. When you make that assertion, you're saying we're not human.”
What's in the report
The report outlines centuries of California's political, economic, educational, legal and cultural disenfranchisement of African Americans and the lingering harms of slavery, before turning to reparations efforts within and outside of the U.S. The task force recommends that the California Legislature publicly apologize on behalf of its residents for its “perpetration of gross human rights violations against African Americans who were enslaved and their (descendants).”
Ex // Top Stories
The district is projected to face another structural deficit next year
A bill under consideration in Sacramento would essentially end a state commission's obligation to disclose police misconduct records
Steep declines in Black and Hispanic student enrollment possible amid high court decision
The task force instructs lawmakers to consult with survivors and their relatives in order for the state to take responsibility for past atrocities. It also recommends the state commission physical monuments to “serve as reminders of the terror and harm and ensure the collective memory does not gloss over the past.”
“Apologies alone are inadequate reparations to victims,” the authors wrote. The report offers preliminary estimates of the losses Black Californians have suffered due to health disparities ($13,169 per year), mass incarceration ($159,972 per year), overpolicing ($2,350 per year) and housing discrimination (up to $148,630), as well as possible formulas to calculate the losses from business discrimination and unjust property seizures.
Any financial reparations the state offers would be limited to California residents who can prove they're descendants of African Americans from the 19th century.
The task force’s calculations aren't supposed to be considered final recommendations of payments to eligible Black residents, but “an economically conservative initial assessment” of Black Californians’ financial losses that the state could have prevented.
Elderly recipients should be prioritized first when reparations are issued, the report recommended, and the state should “make a substantial initial down payment” on the reparations it distributes.
Among its 118 specific policy recommendations, the task force charges California lawmakers with creating an agency known as the California American Freedman Affairs Agency, which would be dedicated to the implementation of reparations statewide.
They also recommend that the Civil Rights Department and Department of Education collect detailed data for all of the complaints it receives, which would be published on the Freedman Affairs Agency’s website, and for legislators to conduct racial impact analyses of all laws before and after they are passed.
Hurdles ahead
Some of the task force's recommendations now face additional headwinds, thanks to Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court rulings that restricted affirmative action and barred higher education from considering race in admissions.
The commission called for California to repeal Proposition 209 — the state's ban on considering ethnicity, race or sex in public contracting, employment and education — but doing so could conceivably lead to legal challenges in light of Thursday’s ruling. Proposition 16, a 2020 state ballot measure that would have repealed Proposition 209 through an amendment to the California Constitution, drew just less than 43% of the vote.
Amid several California school districts and many others across the country restricting classroom instruction about race, the task force recommended California adopt the report's findings into its statewide curriculum.
What's next
The full report, totaling 1,075 pages, is now turned over to lawmakers and Gov. Newsom, the latter of whom has the power to sign any bills, including the report's recommendations or financial payments that they agree to distribute.
Newsom signed California's $310 billion budget into law two days before the task force published its final report. The budget closed a deficit worth nearly $32 billion, forcing around $8 billion in spending cuts.
“The State Legislature must act with moral responsibility and demonstrate courage to help right the wrongs of the past,” Brown said in a statement on Thursday. “Crimes have been committed. And those crimes must be addressed. That is what reparations are about and why the past must be addressed.”
Read the full report