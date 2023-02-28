2,000 tiny homes proposed for San Francisco’s homeless population

San Francisco will continue to operate tiny homes for homeless individuals at 33 Gough St.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City will continue to operate tiny cabins for the homeless at 33 Gough St., which easily survived scrutiny over the site’s cost.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a two-year lease extension for the property, which contains 70 private cabins for people who were homeless, on Tuesday.

