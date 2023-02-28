The City will continue to operate tiny cabins for the homeless at 33 Gough St., which easily survived scrutiny over the site’s cost.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a two-year lease extension for the property, which contains 70 private cabins for people who were homeless, on Tuesday.
The vote comes as several supervisors promise to look at nonprofit contracts and city spending on homeless services with renewed scrutiny, but also plot to expand shelter and permanent supportive housing options for people experiencing homelessness.
Ending unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco would cost The City billions of dollars over the next three years, according to a new report
The tiny cabin concept has grown in popularity among city leaders but has faced challenges. A site planned for the Mission District has stalled amid concerns over the proposed cost of cabins and opposition from neighbors.
The Gough Street site was the first-of-its-kind tiny home community for the homeless in San Francisco and opened to enthusiasm last year, but its operation does not come cheap, city officials acknowledged in recent weeks.
The lease, signed in 2020, was set to expire on March 13. Its extension will cost The City $1.37 million annually and expire in 2025, unless The City exercises an option to continue it for another year.
The supervisors’ approval on Tuesday followed a hearing earlier this month in which they asked a series of questions about the lease and cost of the tiny cabins. Supervisors probed officials from the department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing — at one point, Supervisor Ahsha Safai literally tallied the costs using pen and paper.
The operating cost of the Gough Street cabin site works out to $78,000 per cabin, per year. In total, the cabins cost $3.2 million per year to operate, plus $1.7 million for taxes and lease, and $528,000 for meals — adding up to $5.5 million.
Yes, but not in the way that its critics have spent years accusing the City of doing
City officials explained to the committee that the site is relatively expensive because it is effectively split in two separate parking lots. That means each half requires its own security. The lease, for which The City pays market rate, is also a major factor.
Before cabins were erected, The City first used 33 Gough as a safe sleeping site at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City didn’t pay a dime for the cabins themselves, which were donated by nonprofit DignityMoves. They measure 64 square feet and come with a basic array of furniture like a bed and desk. Residents can stay in the cabin for as long as they’d like.
The land is owned by City College, which has a long-term lease with a private developer that still expects to build housing at the site, according to city officials.
A $10.9 million grant will pay for the lease and operating costs for this fiscal year and next, according to the supervisors’ budget and legislative analyst. The operating costs include security and services like case management for the cabin’s residents.