One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.
Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney.
The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany of challenges The City faces.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully with a lot of new leadership and a lot of great people getting our city back on the right track,” Breed told reporters on Wednesday.
With allies aboard, Breed will be tasked with addressing The City’s ongoing opioid epidemic, persistent concerns about crime, a gutted post-pandemic downtown, and tech layoffs amid an economic downturn — just to name a few.
“There’s so much work to be done. And my hope is that we can focus on that work, we can focus on the future of the city,” Breed said. “And I think that the voters sent a clear message yesterday that that’s what they want us to do.”
The wins
Though the race has yet to be decided, the mayor celebrated the lead held by Brooke Jenkins on election night.
Breed had declined to take a stance on the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the thorniest and most contentious issue of San Francisco politics this year. But in appointing Jenkins — who quit her job as an assistant prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office to campaign for the recall — to replace Boudin, Breed stepped firmly into the thicket.
On Wednesday, Breed toured Chinatown shops with Jenkins and lauded the district attorney.
The three members Breed appointed to the school board in the wake of its recall earlier this year were also leading in the preliminary vote. And Matt Dorsey, who Breed appointed to represent District 6 on the Board of Supervisors when a vacancy opened this year, appears the likely winner to serve a full term.
Dorsey, the former top spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, built his campaign on curbing drug addiction and dealing in SoMa.
“I think what (voters are) saying in this clear, decisive victory of these two candidates is that, look, we care about reforms — we know that people have challenges, we know that people deserve second chances,” Breed said. “But also when those lines are crossed, where is the accountability?”
The losses
Though her hand-picked appointees fared well, her record on The City’s slate of ballot measures was more mixed.
Breed-backed measures J and L — which maintain a car-free JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and fund transportation, respectively — appeared to win enough support to pass.
But voters overwhelmingly disagreed with Breed on Proposition H, which shifts all city elections to even years. Breed opposed the measure, despite the fact that it would give her an extra year in office by shifting the next election from 2023 to 2024, citing concerns about the public vetting process before it was placed on the ballot. She also drew scrutiny when she characterized the measure, which proponents said was an earnest attempt to improve voter turnout, as a political power grab by Democratic Socialists.
The voters also ignored Breed’s objections to Proposition C, which would create a new commission to oversee The City’s Homelessness and Supportive Housing Department. Proponents argued that more oversight was necessary in the wake of a San Francisco Chronicle investigation into decrepit city-funded housing conditions. But Breed countered that another layer of bureaucracy could slow The City’s homelessness response.
Though moderates like Breed and Jenkins celebrated their victories, progressives touted some of their own.
Supervisor Dean Preston, a Democratic Socialist who sponsored Proposition H and put a hefty sum of his own money behind it, said the “ballot measures were a huge victory for progressives in this city and not so much for the mayor.” The candidates, on the other hand, were more of a “mixed bag.”
He pointed to this year’s controversial redistricting process, which removed The Tenderloin from Dorsey’s District 6 and added Mission Bay.
“It’s not really a surprise that when mayoral allies gerrymandered a district like District 6, basically to remove 29,000 of its more progressive residents, you’re going to end up with a district that leans more conservative,” Preston said.
The future
With more allies in city government, Breed will have few others to blame for San Francisco’s problems if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024.
Though she outlined the challenges ahead, she also defended her record.
Though organized retail theft in Union Square shocked The City last November, Breed lamented that “no one talked about the fact that so many of these businesses said to me that it was one of the best years that they had in retail in a very long time.”
She touted her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that San Francisco is an aberration in California by having reduced unsheltered homelessness in the most recent census of the homeless population.
“So I think part of it is, let’s get the great stories about the city, in the press and in the media, because those are just as equally important … We are definitely much more than what people see in a short clip,” Breed said.
Still, she suggested a bit of patience might be necessary.
“We just came out of a global pandemic, so it’s gonna take us some time to get to a better place,” Breed said.