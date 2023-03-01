Scott Wiener

Sen. Scott Wiener is backing a proposal to broaden the number of people who can be placed in conservatorship in California.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Prominent San Francisco officials are backing state legislation that would broaden the government’s ability to force people experiencing severe mental health problems to receive treatment.

Mayor London Breed and Sen. Scott Wiener joined state legislators Wednesday to push for reforms to the state’s conservatorship laws, which they argue are overly restrictive and allow people to decline and die on the street.

Hopes and fears as CARE Court charges forward

Californians desperate for solutions to the visible misery of homeless and mentally ill residents on city sidewalks will scrutinize a new branch of the judicial system called CARE Court. 

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

