Prominent San Francisco officials are backing state legislation that would broaden the government’s ability to force people experiencing severe mental health problems to receive treatment.
Mayor London Breed and Sen. Scott Wiener joined state legislators Wednesday to push for reforms to the state’s conservatorship laws, which they argue are overly restrictive and allow people to decline and die on the street.
The effort comes as mayors and state legislators, particularly in cities like San Francisco, face calls to address visible homelessness and people experiencing mental health crises.
Senate Bill 43 would change the state’s conservatorship law by updating the criteria for a LPS (Lanterman-Petris-Short, after the legislators who authored the 1967 law) Conservatorship, under which a person can be forced into a locked psychiatric treatment facility.
It would redefine “gravely disabled” under the law, widening the definition to include “a condition that will result in substantial risk of serious harm to the physical or mental health of a person due to a mental health disorder or a substance use disorder.”
The bill was co-authored by Wiener, D-San Francisco, who quickly sought to dispense with the inevitable criticism it will face. He said it does not amount to “mass institutionalization” and will instead be “very focused and targeted effort” aimed at people dying on the street. Contrary to popular belief, it is very difficult to place a person under conservatorship in California, he argued.
“The laws are broken, and we have an opportunity to fix those laws,” Wiener said at a press conference announcing the legislation on Wednesday.
A second bill, Senate Bill 363, aims to improve tracking of psychiatric bed availability across California and spur creation of a real-time online database showing where people can receive treatment.
The new proposals come on the heels of the CARE Court legislation adopted by the Legislature last year. CARE Court is a step short of conservatorship, accepting referrals from family members and care providers for people with mental health issues like schizophrenia. The system — which San Francisco is currently working to establish — can place people on court-ordered care plans that, if not completed, could lead to conservatorship.
Californians desperate for solutions to the visible misery of homeless and mentally ill residents on city sidewalks will scrutinize a new branch of the judicial system called CARE Court.
Breed attended the press conference in Sacramento on Wednesday. She has pushed for reform to the state’s conservatorship laws since 2018, according to her office.
“This could happen to anyone at any given time, and the system as it is set up is failing people, it’s failing people in crisis,” Breed said. “We can not continue to wait. CARE court has been great, but at the same time we have to do more.”
Civil rights groups have staunchly opposed CARE Courts and cited the dearth of voluntary treatment options for people with mental health and substance use disorders in California. The solutions to homelessness, they argue, are more housing and other non-compulsory supports.
Locally, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has backed the proposals.
“California’s definition of ‘grave disability’, signed into law by Governor Reagan, institutionalizes a cruel libertarianism that allows people suffering from severe mental illness to die slow, undignified deaths on our streets,” Mandelman said in a statement.