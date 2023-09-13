City leaders are proposing a $300 million bond measure next year to help meet San Francisco’s ambitious housing goals.
Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin on Tuesday introduced the measure on Tuesday, which would help build hundreds of low-income housing units across The City.
"This Housing Bond is part of our broader strategy to get more housing built across our entire city,” Breed said in a statement. “Local funding like this bond can work alongside other state and federal funding to help us to build more homes that are deeply affordable.”
Before it lands on the March 2024 ballot, the proposal requires approval of at least eight of the Board of Supervisors' 11 members. To pass, it will need at least two-thirds approval from voters.
Under the state-mandated Housing Element approved in January, The City must build 82,000 new homes by 2031.
But just as it sets out to achieve that goal, housing production by the private market has largely dried up. In addition to the well-documented challenges of navigating San Francisco’s regulatory processes and winning city approval, developers have been stymied by prohibitive borrowing rates and high construction costs.
“To meet our housing goals, we need funding as well as changes to how we approve and build housing to get new homes built faster,” Breed said.
Ex // Top Stories
Another Planet Entertainment will host a second weekend of concerts at the park for three years
Public health officials recommend the updated doses for all residents who are at least 6 months old
California governor says the state will file a brief in support of The City’s appeal of a federal injunction
If it relied only on private development, The City would fall disastrously short of its housing goals at the current rate. The City issued permits for only three new housing units in July, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The housing bond, if approved, would fund The City’s own housing endeavors regardless of the progress made by private developers.
The vast bulk of the money — $258 million — would be set aside to build low-income housing. Of the remainder, $30 million would be earmarked for preserving existing affordable housing, while $12 million would fund programs to incentivize home ownership.
“Whether you’re a first responder trying to stay in the city, a family struggling to exit a cramped SRO hotel room, or a senior who wants to age in place with dignity, this bond will help realize a pipeline of projects that have the power to transform lives — all without raising property taxes,” Peskin said.
The most recent housing bond, which passed in 2019, has funded the construction of 1,610 low-income housing units and renovation of nearly 1,000 affordable housing units.
The March 2024 housing bond would not raise property taxes, according to Breed’s office, and fits into The City’s 10-year capital plan.
The bond might not be the only borrowing measure to appear on the March 2024 ballot. San Francisco Unified School District leaders have expressed interest in borrowing about $1 billion, its first bond proposal since 2016 and the largest in more than 20 years.