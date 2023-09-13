London Breed speaking at U.N. Plaza

Mayor London Breed, left, and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, pictured together at a board meeting at U.N. Plaza, teamed up to propose a $300 million affordable housing bond. It could reach voters next year. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

City leaders are proposing a $300 million bond measure next year to help meet San Francisco’s ambitious housing goals.

Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin on Tuesday introduced the measure on Tuesday, which would help build hundreds of low-income housing units across The City.

