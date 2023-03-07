Mayor London Breed’s State of the City Address at Building 113 at Pier 70 on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Mayor London Breed campaigned for increases in public safety spending ahead of scrutiny from the Board of Supervisors, which will want to know how the Police Department has so seriously exceeded its budget.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

In a flurry of indignation, and for the second time in less than a year, Mayor London Breed is pushing to significantly increase The City’s spending on law enforcement.

Breed took to the Tenderloin on Tuesday to champion a suite of proposals related to public safety. They include a proposed $27.6 million increase to the Police Department’s existing budget to pay for police overtime, as well as a new $84 million, three-year labor agreement with the officers’ union that would significantly increase pay and create new recruitment incentives for officers.

