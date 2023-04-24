San Francisco leaders want to permanently remove barriers to opening homeless shelters in residential areas.
A new housing bill proposed by Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Joel Engardio would enshrine the right to open a shelter just about anywhere.
Though relatively minor in scope, the proposed change comes as San Francisco faces calls to dramatically expand the number of shelter beds it makes available to the homeless. Codifying the right to open a shelter across The City’s large residential areas could help strip politics out of planning for shelters, which typically receive pushback from neighbors.
Opening new shelters can be an arduous process no matter where they’re proposed, but the residential zones targeted under the legislation are heavily concentrated on The City’s west side.
The absence of “interim housing options from residential neighborhoods is an exclusionary policy that we don’t agree with,” Parisa Safarzadeh, a spokesperson for Breed, told The Examiner. “Our unhoused community should not be excluded.”
Included as just one component in a broader housing bill, the adjustments proposed by Engardio and Breed would expand the residential zones in which emergency shelters are allowed.
Currently, The City’s zoning regulations do not permit shelters in single family housing zones, but they can be authorized as conditional use in multifamily residential zones.
If the legislation is adopted, shelters would be allowed in all residential zones without having to jump through any additional administrative hoops like approval of a conditional use. Such authorization requires a hearing before the Planning Commission, which weighs a project’s impacts on the neighborhood and can deny it or place conditions on its operation.
The City’s existing code makes an exception to that process when there is a declared “shelter crisis,” which the Board adopted in 2016 and then reaffirmed in 2019, allowing for expedited shelter construction.
The new proposal would effectively end the need to declare a crisis in order to ensure quick approval of a shelter. The City’s current emergency declaration is set to expire in 2024, but the zoning changes proposed by Breed and Engardio’s bill would be permanent.
“This legislation codified something we found valuable in the shelter crisis law, allowing more flexibility over the long term,” Safarzadeh explained.
The zoning changes would carry out changes called for in The City’s recently adopted housing element, which lays out a path for San Francisco to accommodate more than 80,000 homes by the end of 2030.
“The hope is that this legislation will help make it easier to build every type of housing we need in San Francisco from the homeless shelter to market rate housing and everything in between,” Engardio told The Examiner.
Though residential zones are just a few of many types in The City, adjustments to residential zoning can be quite impactful. From a geographical perspective, residential zones make up about two-thirds of San Francisco’s land area.
So, with one legislative stroke of the pen, a major portion of The City could become significantly more welcoming to a prospective shelter — at least on paper.
And that should hearten those advocating that The City rapidly add beds to its network of emergency homeless shelters.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has called on Breed to include funding for an additional 2,000 shelter beds in her upcoming budget proposal, arguing “shelter-for-all policies are the quickest, most cost effective way to end unsheltered homelessness.”
Funding such a shelter expansion will certainly be a fiscal challenge, given The City is already staring at a budget deficit estimated to exceed $700 million over the next two years. But even if it were to have the cash on hand, actually siting a shelter can prove vexing.
For example, a proposed tiny cabin village in The Mission District is on pause, largely because Supervisor Hillary Ronen has withheld her support until The City can demonstrate the ability to keep the areas around homeless services clean and clear.
The issue has not just implications, but legal ones, as well.
The City is thousands of beds short of what it would need to shelter its entire homeless population, as it has acknowledged in the ongoing court battle over its treatment of people experiencing homelessness. Due in part to that shortage, a judge has temporarily barred The City from enforcing certain laws against the homeless, including the prohibition on sitting or lying on the sidewalk.