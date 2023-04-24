HomelessSweep_13thStreet_04Apr2023-154.JPG

Members of the San Francisco Homeless Outreach Team attempt to place people in shelters before a cleanup sweep Tuesday at a homeless encampment on 13th Street.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco leaders want to permanently remove barriers to opening homeless shelters in residential areas.

A new housing bill proposed by Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Joel Engardio would enshrine the right to open a shelter just about anywhere.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com