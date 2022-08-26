San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot.
City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy.
“I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement. “However, our Office must follow the facts and the law to preserve election integrity. The information Leanna Louie provided was insufficient, and she did not meet her legal burden to prove she had changed her domicile to her Sunset apartment from her long-time family home in District 10.”
Questions about Louie’s residency first surfaced in reporting by Mission Local journalist Joe Eskenazi, prompting the City Attorney’s review.
Louie signed a month-to-month lease at a 35th Avenue home in March, but voted from her family’s longtime home in District 10 on April 3, according to the City Attorney’s Office.
She re-registered at the 35th Avenue residence on May 7 and declared her candidacy for District 4 supervisor on June 3 — short of the 30 day window required by law to have established a “domicile.”
“To establish a domicile, a candidate must show both the action of physically inhabiting a place and the intent to remain and make that place their fixed home,” the City Attorney’s Office explained. “A person can have many residences but only one domicile at any given time.”
Between March and May, Louie admitted that she regularly stayed at her family’s District 10 home, which she also used as a mailing address, and her fiance’s home in District 9.
Louie did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment on Friday. It is unclear whether she will accept Chiu’s decision or ask a judge to step in and overturn it.
Louie rose to prominence as a leader of the recall movement that successfully ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June.
Louie initially responded to questions about her residency by explaining her vote in District 10 was the result of an “error” on the part of election officials, who continued to send her ballot to her family home even after she had moved to District 4.
But as Eskenazi outlined in later reporting, Louie attested to living in District 10 by casting a ballot sent there on April 3. Thus, she either committed voter fraud by voting in a district she no longer lives, or was not actually living in District 4 in April and can not be a candidate for office there.
Louie was interviewed Monday by investigators. The partial transcript, included in a 22-page memo released by the City Attorney’s Office on Friday, shows Senior Investigator Shawn Kelly asked Louie “do you acknowledge that above your signature and above the section where it says, ‘Sign Here,’ it says, ‘I declare under penalty of perjury that I am a resident of the San Francisco precinct where I am voting?’”
“Yes,” Louie replied, “I was staying there at the time.”
The City Attorney’s Office noted Louie never filed a change of address form with the U.S. Post Office and continued to use her family address as her mailing address, even on the paperwork she submitted to declare her candidacy to the Department of Elections.
Louie drew scrutiny this week for a social media media post in which she called Eskenazi, who is Jewish, “EskeNAZI.”
This prompted The Examiner editorial board to call on Louie to resign.
She later publicly apologized to Eskenazi, but attacked him again on Thursday, writing in a Facebook post “Why is Joe Ezkenazi avoiding to report on the whole truth?”
Louie was set to face incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar and challenger Joel Engardio in the November election.
"I’m grateful to the City Attorney for acting to protect the integrity of our election, removing Leanna Louie from the ballot, and sending a clear message that aspiring lawmakers shouldn’t be lawbreakers," Mar tweeted on Friday.