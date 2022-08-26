Leanna Louie

Leanna Louie will be removed from the November ballot for the District 4 supervisor seat after City Attorney David Chiu announced Louie failed to prove she lived in District 4 at least 30 days prior to declaring her candidacy.

 Leanna Louie for District 4 Supervisor campaign

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot.

City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy.

