Mayor London Breed speaks about her optimistic future outlook of Union Square

Mayor London Breed speaks at a Union Square press conference earlier this year. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

City lawmakers reached a $14.6 billion city budget deal that attempts to close a massive budget deficit without gutting essential services.

After final deliberations Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors’ budget committee voted to recommend a two-year budget that, despite featuring record spending, plugs a budget deficit of $780 million.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com