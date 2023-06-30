City lawmakers reached a $14.6 billion city budget deal that attempts to close a massive budget deficit without gutting essential services.
After final deliberations Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors’ budget committee voted to recommend a two-year budget that, despite featuring record spending, plugs a budget deficit of $780 million.
The deal will now head to the full board for a vote in July before it lands on Mayor London Breed’s desk for a signature.
All sides declared victory.
“Even with a significant deficit to close, this budget agreement maintains the key priorities I proposed for our residents, including delivering a clean and safe city, revitalizing downtown and our economy, addressing homelessness, mental health and addiction, and strengthening coordination and efficiency of government,” Breed said in a statement.
Supervisor Connie Chan, who led the budget committee, said the budget protects funding for San Franciscans in need.
“I set out with a goal to bring accountability to our city spending, and this budget accomplishes that,” Chan said in a statement. “Together, we crafted a budget that meets the demands of all San Franciscans, especially our most vulnerable.”
In case you were asleep while legislators negotiated late into the night, here’s a breakdown of the key elements:
The big picture
The $14.6 billion marks a 4.2% increase over last year’s spending plan.
The agreement includes significant increases to public safety spending, including a nearly $63 million increase to the San Francisco Police Department budget and continued funding to keep unarmed community ambassadors spread throughout The City’s troubled streets.
The mayor hopes to use the buttressed public safety budget to hire 220 new police officers over the next two years.
Homelessness also saw a boost in spending, with Breed announcing a plan to expand The City’s network of homeless shelters by nearly 600 beds. She will do so by increasing the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing’s budget from $672 million to $690 million.
The deficit
The projected deficit, driven by The City’s slow post-pandemic economic recovery, was projected at $780 million over the next two years, including $290 million in the first year.
So how did city leaders pay for these initiatives?
In part by pulling from reserves to the tune of $76 million and tapping into $90 million in reserves that were previously appropriated but never spent.
The City is also deferring planned increases in capital spending, putting off until tomorrow what could be done today.
Downtown taxes
The budget also includes tax breaks to incentivize business growth in The City’s struggling downtown.
The economic malaise is at the crux of why San Francisco entered this budget cycle in its bleakest financial position since the Great Recession.
The story is familiar to every San Franciscan by now — the pandemic’s normalization of remote work has caused downtown property values to crater and business activity that generates tax revenues to plummet.
To help spur growth, Breed proposed legislation to offer tax incentives to businesses that open offices in San Francisco. In their budget committee, supervisors cut back the proposal so that it would only apply to companies landing in 10 zip codes in and around downtown.
The original two-year cost of the tax breaks was expected to be $37 million, but the supervisors’ adjustments brought the impact down to $25 million.
Child care
The board also curtailed Mayor London Breed’s proposed cuts to child care services. Under Breed’s proposed budget, early child care and education spending were due to take a $48.7 million hit.
She had proposed legislation that would have allowed The City to shift tax revenue earmarked by voters for early child care programs into the general fund to pay for priorities like food assistance. The committee struck a compromise that would limit the use of early child care funds for other purposes.
Prop C
As it did with child care funding, the board also adjusted Breed’s proposed changes to 2018’s Proposition C, which established a new tax to fund homeless services through the Our City, Our Home Fund.
Breed proposed legislation allowing money in the Our City, Our Home fund to pay for an expansion of 600 shelter beds. Under the law established by Proposition C, the money would have otherwise been spent on housing for young adults and families. Supervisors struck a deal that would limit Breed from spending the interest accumulated in the Our City, Our Home fund.
Essentially, the agreement protects housing funds for young adults and families but allows Breed to embark on her quest to expand shelter.
Add Backs
As they do every year, supervisors leveraged cuts to Breed’s budget proposal to fund their own priorities.
This year, the “add backs,” as they are known, include $4 million over two years to fund the establishment of an Office of Reparations.
The reparations office is a critical first step in implementing the recommendations of The City’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee in a draft report released late last year. The Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the report, but its recommendations remain unfunded and unimplemented.