New BART train

BART's Board of Directors voted Thursday to end its policy that has prohibited its employees from traveling on BART’s dime to states that have enacted anti-LGBTQ laws. Photo Credit: Pi.1415926535 | Wikimedia Commons

BART is the latest public agency to second guess its boycott of anti-LGBTQ states.

The transit agency’s Board of Directors voted Thursday to end its policy that, since 2018, has prohibited its employees from traveling on BART’s dime to states that have enacted anti-LGBTQ laws.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com