Barbara Lee at COP27 Climate Summit

Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee has reportedly begun telling colleagues and donors she will run for the Senate in 2024. Former San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein currently holds the seat. 

 AP Photo/Peter Dejong

When San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein's latest term representing California in the U.S. Senate ends, is Oakland up next?

Politico first reported on Wednesday that Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who has represented Oakland in Congress since 1998, informed members of the Congressional Black Caucus that she will run for Senate in 2024. The Hill and San Francisco Chronicle subsequently reported on Lee's comments to the caucus.

