Lee told Politico she would announce her plans "when appropriate."
"Right now, in respect to Dianne Feinstein and the floods and what I'm doing, I'm doing my work," Lee told the outlet on Wednesday. "And we'll let them know when I intend to go to the next step. But now's the time not to talk about that."
East Bay congresswoman shares stories in inspirational documentary
Lee, 76, served in both chambers of the California State Legislature before her election to Congress in 1998. She rose to national prominence in 2001 as the only member of Congress to vote against the war in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, and she previously chaired the Progressive and Congressional Black caucuses.
Were Lee to run, it could dispel another Bay Area representative from entering the race. Santa Clara Rep. Ro Khanna told the Washington Post on Tuesday he would decide whether or not he would run for Feinstein's seat by the end of March, but that he would consider Lee's decision.
"I do have a respect for her and the cause of seeing representation for an African American woman, and that is something I would factor in, candidly," he told the Post.
Citing a person familiar with the matter, Politico reported that Lee told Feinstein and California Gov. Gavin Newsom of her plans to run last month. The 89-year-old Feinstein, who has not said whether she intends to seek reelection at the end of her term, reportedly said she would "soon" decide whether or not to do so.
Feinstein has faced calls to step down from her seat following the publication of multiple stories centering on her cognitive decline, with the San Francisco Chronicle reporting last year that some colleagues find her unfit to serve.