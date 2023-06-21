A Bay Area Congresswoman faces an uphill climb in her effort to codify abortion protections at the federal level.
Democratic East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee, Denver Rep. Diana DeGette, and Los Angeles Rep. Judy Chu on Wednesday filed a discharge petition, which would force the U.S. House of Representatives to vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, legislation that would restore federal abortion rights.
The procedure requires 218 House signatures to go to a vote. Democrats, the only control 212 seats in the chamber. That, according to Sean Ryan, a spokesperson for Lee, puts the burden on the House’s conservative majority.
“Congresswoman Lee is confident that Democrats clearly understand the importance of giving their constituents the freedom to make their own decisions over their bodies,” he told The Examiner in an email. “Ultimately for it to pass, it will require Republicans to have the backbone to take that same stand. That remains to be seen.”
The motion comes almost one year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, ending the almost 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion. In the months since, Democratic legislators across the country have fought to keep abortion access available, while combating attempts in Republican states to restrict, or outright outlaw, the procedure.
Last month, Democratic lawmakers in California introduced 17 bills to strengthen the state’s status as an abortion sanctuary.
The Women’s Health Protection Act passed the House in two separate efforts last year, when Democrats still controlled a majority in the chamber, but it ultimately failed to pass the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for a floor vote both times.
Zero House Republicans voted for the bill the last two times it was on the floor.
“In every election or poll since the Dobbs decision, the American people have made their support for reproductive rights clear,” Lee, who’s running for Senate and is a co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, said in a release. “My colleagues in Congress now have a choice: either trust your constituents to make the best decisions for themselves about their bodies, health, and lives, or go against the will of the people and continue to restrict a fundamental personal freedom.”
“The decision to have an abortion should be between a person and their doctor — NOT politicians,” she continued. “The Pro-Choice Caucus is sending a message to the American people that we will not stop fighting to defend your right to make your own decisions over your bodies.”
DeGette acknowledged to Axios that it would be hard for Democrats to gather the necessary votes needed for the resolution to pass, but the push is a priority due to the “devastating impact” of the Dobbs decision.