Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A Bay Area Congresswoman faces an uphill climb in her effort to codify abortion protections at the federal level.

Democratic East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee, Denver Rep. Diana DeGette, and Los Angeles Rep. Judy Chu on Wednesday filed a discharge petition, which would force the U.S. House of Representatives to vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, legislation that would restore federal abortion rights.

