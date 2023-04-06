It might be too soon to begin drooling at the prospect of butter chicken with basmati rice, but Trader Joe’s fans in Hayes Valley have reason for renewed hope.
Supervisor Dean Preston announced Wednesday that 555 Fulton Street should soon be under control of a new owner that promises progress on the long-delayed arrival of a Trader Joe’s.
The notorious property’s current owner, Z&L Properties, said in a statement that the sale is pending.
Z&L did not identify the prospective buyer but said when the deal is finalized it “will assume the obligations of the lease and has assured us that they are eager to take the necessary steps to bring in Trader Joe’s as soon as possible.”
That’s welcome news to Preston, who was poised to hold a hearing Thursday on the lack of progress in bringing Trader Joe’s to the neighborhood.
Z&L successfully built 139 units of housing after purchasing the Fulton Street property in 2015, but has been unable to fill the 16,686 square-foot retail space on the ground floor.
Preston said he’s met with representatives for Z&L, the prospective buyer, and Trader Joe’s in the weeks leading up to Thursday’s scheduled hearing at the Government Audit and Oversight Committee.
Those pushing to maintain the historic Castro Theatre as a movie house were given reason for hope on Tuesday
“We are encouraged by this progress toward delivering on the promise of a neighborhood-serving grocery store in Hayes Valley,” said Supervisor Dean Preston, whose district includes Hayes Valley. “Having a new owner enthusiastic about bringing in Trader Joe’s is a major step forward.”
Though widely revered for its ready-to-eat meals like the aforementioned butter chicken, Trader Joe’s also stocks essentials like fresh produce to a neighborhood in need of it.
Prior signs of progress have proved illusory.
Portland-based New Seasons Market was approved to open a store at 555 Fulton in 2017, with the aim of opening in 2018, but ultimately scrapped its plans.