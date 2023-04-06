20334422_web1_190801-sfe-555fulton-004

The 555 Fulton Street project is a mixed-use development with retail, probably Trader Joe's, on the ground floor.

It might be too soon to begin drooling at the prospect of butter chicken with basmati rice, but Trader Joe’s fans in Hayes Valley have reason for renewed hope.

Supervisor Dean Preston announced Wednesday that 555 Fulton Street should soon be under control of a new owner that promises progress on the long-delayed arrival of a Trader Joe’s.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com