Who wants to “dump” Dean Preston? Dudes, mostly.
A political group organized to oust San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston has found its most receptive audience in men, according to its most recent financial disclosure.
It appears 90% or more of the donors to the “Dump Dean” PAC — established under the auspices of the political organization GrowSF — are men, many of whom work in tech, according to a review by The Examiner.
The financial statement submitted to the San Francisco Ethics Commission covers the period between Jan. 1 and June 30 this year. The Examiner could not confirm with certainty the gender of every donor, but the vast majority of the 29 individuals appear to be people who identify as male.
Steven Buss, a co-founder of GrowSF, said he doesn’t “really know who’s donating,” an issue he said was the purview of “compliance people,” and declined to speculate why men are more likely to contribute than women.
Buss stressed that the anti-Preston political action committee has received more than 300 individual donations in the weeks since the latest disclosure was filed. In the next disclosure, which is due next January, Buss said he expected the PAC to demonstrate broader appeal similar to that of the more well-established GrowSF. (Twelve of the 16 individuals who donated $10,000 or more to GrowSF in the 2022 election cycle, according to disclosure data compiled by political money tracker Transparency USA, also appear to be men.)
Buss also noted that the majority of people pitching in money to oppose Preston are San Francisco residents, although it is unclear if they live in Preston’s district, which includes neighborhoods such as the Tenderloin, Haight-Ashbury, Lower Haight, and Japantown.
Grow SF established the Dump Dean PAC in 2022, two years before Preston is up for reelection in 2024, because it views Preston as “uniquely unqualified” for his post, Buss said.
The group raised about $8,500 through the first six months of the year and reported having $12,529 of cash on hand. The organizers claim that they’ve seen a surge of interest in the weeks since the disclosure.
“Truly, we made history because people are so fired up and they appreciate the information we’re putting out,” Buss said.
Preston, who is seeking a second full term in office, said he views the Dump Dean PAC and GrowSF as a new front for the same opponents of his past runs for supervisor and the progressive ballot measures he has spearheaded.
“It’s unusual they would start a PAC literally the day after the last election and spend a full two years doing this nonstop fundraising online,” Preston told The Examiner. “They’re certainly throwing a lot at us, and I recognize that and we take it seriously, but I see it as a repackaging of the same very, very wealthy and most conservative interests in San Francisco.”
Preston couldn’t explain why men are more likely to donate to the cause against him, but said it “tracks” with the “very toxic online — particularly on Twitter — attacks on everything our office does to protect tenants and tax the rich.”
Buss rejected the premise of this story because the disclosure only covers the first six months of the year.
“The narrative is incorrect, because it’s not an up-to-date dataset,” Buss said.
Many of the Dump Dean PAC and GrowSF donors work in tech, and both of its co-founders are tech industry veterans. It’s one of several groups with tech and Silicon Valley roots organized in recent years to oppose progressive officials and back moderates in San Francisco. TogetherSF, for example, was formed last year with funding from billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz.
Though well-heeled tech leaders are pouring thousands of dollars into defeating him, Preston said he trusts that many tech workers support him.
Preston is the only card-carrying Democratic Socialist on the Board of Supervisors. His unabashedly progressive politics have proven particularly capable of drawing the ire of San Francisco’s moderates and conservatives, who accuse him of failing to support spending on the police department and obstructing production of market-rate housing.
John Avalos, a former two-term supervisor and progressive who has endorsed Preston, argued that “libertarian” tech leaders fear a Democratic Socialist who will “strengthen the regulatory framework of government.”
“Dean is a threat to this group of people ... They don’t have a lot to lose, they just have maybe less profit to make,” Avalos said.
Buss attributed the recent surge in donations to the “30 Reasons to Dump Dean Initiative,” in which the organization posted a new reason to oppose Preston every day for a month.
“That raised a lot of awareness and a lot of energy,” he said. “It got shared really widely.”
Buss and other Preston opponents believe Preston is out of step with most San Franciscans, and point to examples such as his failure to endorse the successful recall of three school board members last year.
But Preston has noted that he’s run several successful campaigns, including two of his own for supervisor in 2019 and 2020. He’s also sponsored successful ballot measures. In 2022, in an effort to improve voter turnout, he led the fight to shift odd-year elections of several key city officials to coincide with federal elections in even years. He also led a tax on owners of vacant residential housing units approved by voters last year, and in 2020 sponsored a real-estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing.
“Our policies have been shown again and again at the polls to be in sync with (District 5) voters and San Franciscans,” Preston said. “Because of the popularity of our actual policy discussions, they simply misrepresent what my positions are in order to attack me.”
In its monthlong campaign listing reasons to drop Preston, GrowSF focused on Preston’s representation of the Tenderloin, his positions on policing, and his records on housing and homelessness.
The PAC argued that Preston is disinterested in representing the Tenderloin, which was added to his district during the decennial redistricting process last year. Preston was sharply critical of the process, but focused on the neighborhood and highlighted his work to embrace it during his campaign launch event last week.
YIMBY advocates have blasted Preston for voting against predominantly market-rate housing developments. But he points to his work to raise funding for affordable housing and the ballot measure that funds tenants’ rights to legal counsel.
Preston, a longtime advocate for tenants’ rights, notes that about 90% of his district’s residents are tenants and believes his policies are popular with his constituents.
The Board of Supervisors, as a body, has suffered extremely low approval ratings, but it remains to be seen whether that anger will extend to Preston individually in the 2024 election.
As of this writing, no candidate has stepped up and submitted papers to run against Preston.