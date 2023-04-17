Santa Clara councilmember Anthony Becker

Becker on Monday did not plead to charges that he leaked a confidential report to the team and lied about it, deferring his plea in order to seek outside counsel.

 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers-linked Santa Clara Councilmember Anthony Becker on Monday punted on pleading to charges that he leaked a confidential report to the team and lied about it.

Becker, who deferred his plea in order to seek outside counsel, is set to enter a plea when he next appears in court on May 3. A Santa Clara County public defender represented Becker on Monday morning when he appeared in court for the first time since he was charged with felony perjury after prosecutors alleged he leaked a secret civil grand jury report to the 49ers.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite