San Francisco 49ers-linked Santa Clara Councilmember Anthony Becker on Monday punted on pleading to charges that he leaked a confidential report to the team and lied about it.
Becker, who deferred his plea in order to seek outside counsel, is set to enter a plea when he next appears in court on May 3. A Santa Clara County public defender represented Becker on Monday morning when he appeared in court for the first time since he was charged with felony perjury after prosecutors alleged he leaked a secret civil grand jury report to the 49ers.
Becker, who is also charged with a misdemeanor for failing to preserve the draft report's confidentiality, could spend up to four years in county jail if convicted.
The report alleged that Becker and four other city council members routinely "put the 49ers' interests ahead of" Santa Clara's with their votes and routine closed-door meetings alongside team officials.
Prosecutors alleged that Becker leaked the document to Rahul Chandhok, a 49ers lobbyist at the time, with Becker later testifying under oath that he had no contact with Chandhok — nor any other 49ers employee — during the time in which the document was leaked.
Ex // Top Stories
Michael Higginbotham, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Jermaine Jackson Jr.
City councilmember Anthony Becker allegedly leaked a previously secret civil grand jury report to a 49ers official
“The world is in a very different place"
"By violating the law and disclosing the report to the 49ers and reporters aligned with the 49ers no doubt with the confidence that his conduct would not be discovered, Councilmember Becker acted in precisely the way that the civil grand jurors warned against," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen told reporters outside of a San Jose courthouse on Monday, via Bay Area News Group. "Here was a politician favoring deep-pocketed special interests above his constituents."
The outlet reported that Becker declined to comment to reporters outside of the courtroom.
The civil grand jury determined that Becker and his peers' dozens of meetings with the 49ers since 2020, when he was elected to the city council, might have violated the Brown Act's ban on "serial meetings." Although those meetings didn't include all five members aligned with the NFL franchise, thus falling short of the criteria to open to the public, they occurred often enough where a concurrence could've been taken.
The 49ers and owner Jed York have financially backed Becker, both in his successful city council run in 2020 and his unsuccessful bid for mayor last year. Santa Clara County prosecutors said in a press release last week that the team's independent expenditure committees put up more than $3.2 million in support of Becker.
In a statement to The Examiner last week, the 49ers said they "have cooperated fully with the District Attorney's Office in their investigation, and will continue to do so." Brian Brokaw, a team spokesperson, declined further comment because the case "is an ongoing legal matter."