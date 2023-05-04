Frustrated with The City’s inability to keep streets clear of encampments and safely provide housing or shelter to those living outside, a chorus of San Francisco leaders is calling on Mayor London Breed to swiftly expand The City’s network of emergency shelter beds.
But it remains to be seen if Breed will heed such calls to action while attempting to balance an approximately $14 billion budget. She’ll be forced to reckon with The City’s declining revenues and a budget deficit that could exceed $700 million over the next two years.
The Board of Supervisors is poised to pass a resolution, sponsored by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, formally calling on Breed to fund an additional 2,000 emergency shelter beds in her upcoming budget proposal. Currently, The City has about 2,700 beds, significantly less than its unsheltered homeless population.
RescueSF, a coalition attempting to ameliorate homelessness, has put forward its own plan for The City to quickly lease 1,000 hotel rooms for shelter and another 1,000 apartments for use as housing.
The City’s own Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing recently unveiled a five-year strategic plan that, while more modest than those floated by Mandelman and RescueSF, still calls for The City to add 1,075 more shelter beds by 2028.
“In some ways (the resolution) pushes the hard choices over the mayor, but I want the mayor’s office to have to grapple with this need, and I hope they will make a real effort to try to expand shelter options in their budget,” Mandelman said at a committee meeting on Wednesday.
Breed’s office touted her efforts to expand shelter and supportive housing. It told The Examiner that reducing and preventing homelessness will continue to be a top concern for the mayor, but did not make a firm budget commitment.
“Even given the reality that The City is facing a tremendous budget deficit, homelessness and public safety remain top priorities. In the context of this very real deficit, we need concrete plans to back up genuine ideas,” Parisa Safarzadeh, Breed’s spokesperson, wrote in a statement.
Breed’s two-year budget proposal is due on June 1.
Mandelman and RescueSF say their proffered solutions are financially feasible, but they certainly aren’t free.
Supporters believe the expense could be worth it for a City that has long grappled with homelessness. Despite signs of progress in recent years — the number of people living on the street dropped by 15% between 2019 and 2022 — there remained 4,397 people living unsheltered in the most recent homeless census.
San Francisco’s policy has long been to reduce homelessness through permanent supportive housing, publicly-funded housing in which people who are homeless pay a fixed percentage of their income to rent for as long as they want.
Advocates for the homeless in San Francisco have traditionally argued that permanent housing is a proven way to reduce homelessness and that efforts to expand shelter inherently pull resources away from the expansion of long-term solutions.
Mandelman contends that it isn’t fair to people experiencing homelessness or San Franciscans dealing with neighborhood encampments to continue waiting for permanent supportive housing when emergency shelter can be significantly expanded.
In the meantime, The City can’t feasibly — or legally — clear street encampments.
“Many cities, many states have chosen to address homelessness — not everyone decides to leave homeless people out on the street,” Mandelman said.
Mandelman successfully passed legislation last year that called on The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to devise a plan that would effectively end unsheltered homelessness.
The plan and price tag it came up with was $1.4 billion, which drew the shock and condemnation of Mandelman and RescueSF.
RescueSF claims to have already identified 1,000 rooms in hotels willing to lease out rooms for emergency shelter at about $32 million per year — a fraction of the price suggested by the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.
“One person should be held accountable — Mayor Breed,” Mark Nagel, co-founder of RescueSF, told supervisors. “Please come together as a board and tell Mayor Breed to take bold action on homelessness.”
Mandelman said Wednesday his office reviewed the recent shelter contracts approved by the Board of Supervisors and, based on the average cost, estimated that it would require just over $75 million in annual operating costs to add 2,250 more beds to the system.
“Given the imperative of giving folks a humane alternative to the streets and the imperative of more aggressively addressing encampments around The City, I think we need to do this and the mayor needs to do this,” Mandelman said.
Mandelman’s resolution unanimously passed the Budget and Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.