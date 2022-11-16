Ann Hsu school board

San Francisco school board commissioner Ann Hsu is unlikely to win election to a full term.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

With about 5,800 votes left to count, one of San Francisco Mayor London Breed's school board appointees has virtually no path to election for a full term. 

Ann Hsu, an organizer in the February recall of three Board of Education members, trailed special education advocate Alida Fisher by 3,574 votes following the results that the Department of Elections released on Wednesday afternoon. 

