With about 5,800 votes left to count, one of San Francisco Mayor London Breed's school board appointees has virtually no path to election for a full term.
Ann Hsu, an organizer in the February recall of three Board of Education members, trailed special education advocate Alida Fisher by 3,574 votes following the results that the Department of Elections released on Wednesday afternoon.
Fellow appointees Lisa Weissman-Ward (22% of counted ballots) and Lainie Motamedi (19.4%) have been all but assured of winning a full term since the first The City's first 158,200 ballots were counted on Election Day, and Hsu garnered the third-most votes of those tallied at the time.
But the ballots counted since then have consistently broken for Fisher, who earned endorsements from San Francisco and the state's largest teachers union, prominent progressives and opponents of the school board recall.
San Franciscans could vote for as many as three school board commissioners, and almost 19% of the 316,255 votes counted since Election Day tabbed Fisher for one of those spots. Hsu, by comparison, earned 15.8% of those votes.
Her counterparts cruised to full terms, yet Hsu was the center of controversy within a few months of her appointment after she made racist comments about Black and brown parents in response to a candidate questionnaire.
The Board of Education — including Hsu and both of its student delegates — unanimously voted to admonish Hsu, who is Chinese American, for telling San Francisco Parent Action that the biggest hurdles for bridging racial achievement gaps among students were "lack of family support," "unstable family environments" and "lack of parental encouragement to focus on or value learning."
Hsu apologized for the comments, resisting calls to resign and remaining on the board. She revised her answer in the questionnaire to say that ""many students in marginalized communities face extra challenges that create obstacles to their learning."
Assuming Fisher's lead holds, her election could mark a shift on the school board.
Hsu, Weissman-Ward, Motamedi and board President Jenny Lam — Breed's former education adviser — all voted earlier this year to resume merit-based admissions at Lowell High School, attaining a stated goal of recall organizers.
Matt Alexander and Mark Sanchez, two commissioners who voted against ending the lottery-based system at the school, endorsed Fisher. So, too, did Faauuga Moliga, who was recalled in February alongside Alison Collins and Gabriela López, also endorsed Fisher.