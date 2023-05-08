Supervisor Ahsha Safai speaking at a teacher picket line

Supervisor Ahsha Safai speaking at a teacher picket line at the corner of Mission Street and Geneva Avenue in San Francisco on Monday, May 1, 2023.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai has his eyes set on higher office.

Safai, who has spent nearly two terms on the Board of Supervisors representing District 11, which includes the Excelsior and Crocker-Amazon, filed the requisite paperwork to run for mayor on Monday, making his long-anticipated run for the job official.

