Safai, who has spent nearly two terms on the Board of Supervisors representing District 11, which includes the Excelsior and Crocker-Amazon, filed the requisite paperwork to run for mayor on Monday, making his long-anticipated run for the job official.
Now, he'll contest Mayor London Breed in her bid for a second full term leading San Francisco in the 2024 election.
Although he is not among the most progressive members of the Board of Supervisors and was frequently aligned with Breed early in her first term, Safai has become a vocal critic of the administration.
Particularly, he has found fault in the way it has handled the issues of public safety, homelessness and the opioid overdose crisis.
Jonathan Bandabaila was last seen on May 3, 2019 in Oakland, and his vehicle was found parked and unoccupied on the San Mateo Bridge, police said
Safai lambasted the administration's operation of the Tenderloin Center, which operated as a connector to social services and a de facto safe injection site for people addicted to drugs until its abrupt closure in 2022.
"This morphed into a DPH site without metrics, without data, without accountability," said Safai during a supervisors meeting last November. "It was a linkage to nowhere. What were we linking to? I don't know. I did not like the plan from the beginning."
He sponsored Proposition C in 2022, which created the Homeless Oversight Commission to oversee The City's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.
The paperwork filed by Safai announces his intent to run, but he has yet to formally qualify for the ballot.