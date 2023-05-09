DensityBonus.0713

A high rise apartment building is seen under construction among many other tall skyscrapers in downtown San Francisco in 2019. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner)

 By Examiner Staff

In response to windstorms that cracked glass throughout downtown in March, The City will soon have more latitude to force inspections of high-rises.

Legislation unanimously passed by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will allow The City’s Department of Building Inspection to order facade inspections of buildings 15 stories or taller, regardless of when they were built.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com