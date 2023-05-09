City leaders were shocked by not only the breadth of the window failures but by the youth of several of the buildings that were damaged. Although the March storms were notably powerful, modern structures are meant to withstand stronger winds than those seen downtown.
Buildings built before 1998 were already due for facade inspections under existing City law, but the legislation adopted by the Board of Supervisors this week allows the Department of Building Inspection to order inspections of more recent construction, as well.
The City has hired a specialized engineering firm to analyze the buildings that experienced window failures and attempt to determine if there are any common factors among them — such as a specific type of glass or glazing.
Nobody was seriously hurt by cracked or falling glass, but the former Bank of America Center at 555 California Street forced a temporary closure of nearby streets when a portion of its facade fell to the ground below, nearly striking a pedestrian.
The buildings reported to have been damaged included the Bank of America Center, the Union Bank Building, Fox Plaza, 580 California Street, the Millenium Tower and Salesforce East.