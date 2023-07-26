Mayor London Breed speaking, with Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin next to her, during an outdoor Board of Supervisors meeting addressing the public drug crisis at U.N. Plaza in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
The City's top legislator wants answers on San Francisco's handling of the opioid crisis.
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin called Tuesday for a hearing on The City's response to the rampant, open-air drug dealing for which San Francisco is known.
Peskin has repeatedly sought to pressure city leaders on their work to disrupt drug markets, arguing that San Francisco has adequate resources to rein in the distribution of fentanyl but hasn't effectively marshaled them.
"I think we are owed an update on where we are with tackling what should, as far as I'm concerned, be the No. 1 priority for this government," Peskin said at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
In May, Peskin held a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors in U.N. Plaza — an epicenter of open drug use and distribution — to implore Breed to better coordinate The City's law enforcement resources.
Breed has since done just that, establishing a joint command center that includes leaders from multiple levels of government. The City has called for — and received — help from state and federal resources, including California Highway Patrol.
Under Breed's guidance, The City has begun enforcing laws against public drug use and possession of paraphernalia.
Peskin remains adamant that The City's inability to curtail open-air drug dealing is not the consequence of an officer shortage — noting that the department quickly assembled dozens of officers to disrupt the throngs of skateboarders in The Mission earlier this month.
"I am frankly tired of hearing that we can't do this because we don't have enough officers. If we can marshall 100 officers for the Dolores hill bomb, we can take this on comprehensively," Peskin said.
The Board of Supervisors is on recess in August, so the hearing will not occur until a yet-to-be-determined date in the fall.