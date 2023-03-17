Burberry or the Bayview?
A proposal by Mayor London Breed to provide a mid-year boost to the Police Department’s budget, as well as extend the contracts of community ambassadors, has sparked furious debate about The City’s deployment of public safety resources.
Although the Board of Supervisors appears poised to pass Breed’s spending plan, many lamented that The City ignores the needs of neighborhoods and overemphasizes its resources on tourist and shopping hotspots.
Here’s a breakdown of the issue by the numbers.
104,582 hours
San Francisco police will dedicate more than 100,000 hours of officer overtime to guard retail centers — primarily The City’s heart of tourism and shopping, Union Square — in a single year.
Breed committed to a robust deployment of police in and around Union Square during and after the holiday season, hoping to avoid a repeat of the looting that made national headlines in 2021.
By that metric, the effort was successful.
But it came at a steep cost.
It’s just a piece of the police department’s runaway spending that has come under scrutiny by the Board of Supervisors, which is weighing whether to approve Breed’s $27.8 million mid-year request to cover the police budget.
$81 million
Supervisors received a full accounting of the San Francisco Police Department’s projected $81 million in overtime so far this year, nearly double the amount they spent last year and more than three times what The City had budgeted for this year.
Under Breed’s proposal, $27.8 million (amended to $25.3 million by the supervisors’ budget committee last week) would be pulled from reserves to cover the overtime, while the remainder would be covered with the savings from unfilled positions in the department.
Those vacancies are at the core of the department’s struggles.
1,777
The department has 1,777 sworn officers, far short of the 2,119 it had in 2019.
The mayor’s office and police officials argue that the voluminous overtime spending is necessary to cover the widespread calls for improved public safety, and an obvious consequence of the officer shortage.
But critics question whether policing is inherently the best way to address The City’s ailments as well as the department’s broader strategy.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen questioned, for example, the intense focus on Union Square as she was pleading for additional officers in the Mission, which she represents.
“Who’s priority was it to spend more money on safe shopping than on the residents of our neighborhoods? Who made that decision?” Ronen asked.
Police Chief Bill Scott pushed back.
“Robberies are happening in these districts, people are being assaulted in these districts,” he told supervisors this week. “I just want to be clear to you and the public, this is not about protecting a $1,000 purse. We are talking about people who are getting robbed.”
31.6 minutes
The department’s response time for 911 calls categorized as Priority B — such as following a burglary, when a person’s life is not in imminent danger — has skyrocketed to more than 30 minutes.
Priority B responses took 31.6 minutes in January, compared to just more than 20 minutes in January 2020, according to police data.
Department officials directly attribute that response time to inadequate staffing.
100 officers
The department hopes to ratchet up hiring to not only compensate for the number of officers who leave every year, but make up for its staffing deficit.
It starts with a goal of hiring 100 in year one, ending with 200 new hires a year by year 10.
“Right now, the goal is to not get any smaller,” Scott said.