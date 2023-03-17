San Francisco Police Officers Chris Barajas (right) and Tom Lyons walking the beat through the U.N. Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

San Francisco Police Officers Chris Barajas (right) and Tom Lyons walking the beat through the U.N. Plaza on Jan. 26. Like other U.S. cities, SFPD is facing a staffing shortage that has resulted in increased overtime.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Burberry or the Bayview?

A proposal by Mayor London Breed to provide a mid-year boost to the Police Department’s budget, as well as extend the contracts of community ambassadors, has sparked furious debate about The City’s deployment of public safety resources.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Ex // Top Stories