Police union snaps back over Muni’s refusal to carry officers to protests

San Francisco Police stand guard outside luxury shops on Geary Street at Union Square during a protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Muni’s decision to no longer transport San Francisco police officers to protests drew the ire of the police union on Wednesday.

After facing criticism online for carrying officers in riot gear to protests, The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Tuesday said it would no longer do so as part of its equity strategy.

“We have an opportunity to be agents of change,” SFTMA wrote on Twitter. “While safety continues to be our first priority, we cannot move forward without reflecting on our agency’s history, current practices around race, and how our agency can heal and specifically support black and brown communities.”

In response to the announcement on Twitter however, the San Francisco Police Officer’s Association shot back at Muni on Wednesday to “lose our number next time you need officers for fare evasion enforcement or removing problem passengers.”

“Shouldn’t be an SFPD officer’s job anyways,” the POA tweeted. “SFPD Chief should stop using us for this.”

The sentiment that police shouldn’t act as security on Muni received some agreement online, as calls to defund the police gain traction. POA later added that it needed to be clear what SFPD will no longer will do.

“If a ride on an out of service bus to ensure peaceful protests is too offensive, then don’t send us in to provide ‘security’ services to catch fare jumpers,” the POA wrote. “These are real issues that demand real discussions, not hashtags, as we all have to live with the results.”

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/