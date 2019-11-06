Police union demands apology from supervisor over ‘F— the POA’ chant

Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer speaks at the election party of District Attorney candidate Chesa Boudin at SoMa Streat Food Park on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco’s police union is demanding an apology from Supervisor Sandra Fewer for leading a “F— the POA” chant at an election party Tuesday night.

Fewer shouted the phrase at the gathering for district attorney candidate Chesa Boudin after the San Francisco Police Officers Association spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on television ads and mailers to attack his campaign.

SFPOA President Tony Montoya called the chant an “unhinged attack” in a letter to Fewer and accused her of stoking anger against police officers.

“Your hate-filled comments and unstable behavior are worrisome and completely unacceptable and unbecoming of someone elected to represent all San Franciscans,” Montoya said in the letter. “You should be ashamed, and you owe every hardworking member of the SFPOA an apology.”

A KQED reporter posted a video of the chant on social media.

Fewer, whose husband is a retired police officer, could not immediately be reached for comment.

At the election party, Fewer fired up the crowd with an optimistic speech about Boudin’s prospects at winning. The votes are still being tallied as of Wednesday.

“Hey, so I just got one thing to say, which is ‘f— the POA,’” Fewer shouted. “San Francisco, this is what we get when we throw the f— down. This is The City where we elect a public defender to be our district attorney. What we start here, the nation follows. So look out.”

“I want to personally thank every single person here,” she continued. “But I want to thank every single voter that saw through the lies… that said we need something better. We want something better. We can have something better. Thank you San Francisco.”

A day before the election, she also condemned the $650,000 spent against Boudin at a rally outside City Hall. Fewer has said the ads incite fear in voters and that the SFPOA was “taking a page from our president.”

The ads painted Boudin as a danger to public safety and slammed his positions on gang enhancements, driving under the influence and early releases from prison.

The Examiner first reported on the SFPOA spending last week.

This story has been updated.

