Police have blocked off the area near a reported officer-involved shooting at Varney Place and Third Street. (Photo courtesy Charlie Jacobson)

SF police shoot suspect near South Park area

San Francisco police shot a person Friday afternoon on a side street in the South Park area, multiple law enforcement sources said.

The person was struck in or near the wrist and taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital from the scene of the shooting at Third Street and Varney Place near Brannan Street, sources said. The suspect is expected to survive.

The San Francisco Police Department has confirmed that an “officer-involved shooting” occurred in the area at around 12:48 p.m., but have not yet said how the officer or officers were involved.

Sources said the shooting unfolded when Central Station plainclothes officers tried to make an arrest.

No officers are believed to have been injured during the incident.

One witness who was eating lunch in the area reported hearing yelling from the alley and a single shot, but could not immediately provide additional information.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area near Brannan Street and Jack London Alley.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

