Alex Kamir (center) rallies protesters after they are met with a police line outside the Tenderloin Police Station Thursday night. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Police shooting on Market Street draws protest

Protesters gathered on Market Street Thursday night in response to a police shooting on Tuesday of a man reportedly armed with a knife.

Police discharged guns and non-lethal weapons at the man during the incident and a Sheriff’s deputy discharged a Taser before the man was taken into custody, according to police sources.

In addition to the shooting, protesters also called out the Board of Supervisors for approving a new contract deal with the San Francisco Police Officers Association, a police union often viewed as obstructing reform efforts. Activists had called for the Board to reject the contract, which includes deferred raises for police, in order to push for it to include provisions that would reduce the delay in implementing police reform.

The group marched from Market Street to Tenderloin Station, but were met by barricades and a line of police officers blocking the street.

Bay Area News

Protesters on Thursday staged on Market Street near where a man was shot by police on Tuesday evening. The man, who reportedly had a knife, was shot with regular bullets, non-lethal projectiles and a Taser. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Protesters take over Market Street and march towards the Tenderloin Police Station.(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

A projector is used on Market Street to call out supervisors for their support of a San Francisco Police Officers Association contract earlier this week. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Protesters were met with a police line outside the Tenderloin Police Station.(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Most Read