Police shoot dog on Market Street

Police shot a dog in downtown San Francisco late Wednesday afternoon.

An officer opened fire after the canine “advanced” on him near Cyril Magnin and Market streets at around 3:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a San Francisco police spokesperson.

Andraychak said the officer retreated before shooting the dog once.

The dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital and euthanized, Andraychak said.

He said police detained the person “responsible for the dog” but did not say why.

An hour after the shooting, officers had the area outside the Carl’s Jr. fast food restaurant cordoned off. About four police cars and more than a dozen officers were at the scene.

A witness who declined to give her name said she was walking down Market Street when she saw the officer shoot the dog “for no apparent reason.”

Deb Campbell, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Animal Care and Control, confirmed that animal control officers responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

