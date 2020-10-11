Police shoot and kill suspect after alleged carjacking attempt

San Francisco police shot and killed a person after an alleged attempted carjacking Saturday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking with a knife in the area of Market and Gough streets, police said Sunday.

Officers located and pursued a suspect to Otis Street, where they attempted to detain them.

Police have released few details of what happened next, saying only that “an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The suspect was struck by bullets and pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting was captured on an officer’s body-worn camera but that footage has not yet been released.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. This case is being investigated by several city law enforcement and legal agencies, and a town hall meeting will be held within ten days to address the shooting.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/